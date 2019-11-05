China’s Yuan Strengthens Past 7 Per Dollar Amid Trade Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan strengthened past 7 per dollar for the first time since August, as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. boosted sentiment.

The offshore currency rallied as much as 0.52% to 6.9962 per dollar Tuesday. The move followed a drop in the greenback and signals that China and the U.S. are attempting to de-escalate a protracted trade conflict that has roiled global markets. The onshore rate rose as much as 0.46% to 6.9980 per dollar.

Investors are looking for confirmation the nations are closer to a trade deal. China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with Donald Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies, people familiar with the plans said.

“The yuan will remain strong,” said Alan Yip, senior FX market strategist at the Bank of East Asia. “Investors are betting both sides will sign the trade deal in November. When they sign the deal, the yuan may reach 6.95.”

The offshore yuan had breached its 100-day moving average earlier this week for the first time since May. Stronger daily fixings from People’s Bank of China have also helped boost sentiment for the currency: the onshore yuan can trade 2% either side of the fixing.

--With assistance from Philip Glamann.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tian Chen in Hong Kong at tchen259@bloomberg.net;Claire Che in Beijing at yche16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, David Watkins

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.