U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.87
    +17.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,890.24
    +37.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.31
    +75.55 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.21
    +7.67 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.50
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1180
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    +0.0076 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0990
    +0.2310 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,239.05
    -401.18 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.26
    -4.08 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.67
    +8.68 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.46
    +106.49 (+0.33%)
     

China Yuanbang Property Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: CN¥3.04 loss per share (vs CN¥1.44 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

China Yuanbang Property Holdings (SGX:BCD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CN¥239.6m (up 203% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: CN¥211.0m (loss widened by 111% from FY 2022).

  • CN¥3.04 loss per share (further deteriorated from CN¥1.44 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

China Yuanbang Property Holdings shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for China Yuanbang Property Holdings (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.