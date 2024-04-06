China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 45%, while individual investors hold 21%

Key Insights

Significant control over China Yuchai International by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

64% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 21% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of China Yuchai International, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for China Yuchai International

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Yuchai International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

China Yuchai International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Yuchai International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 10% of China Yuchai International. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Hong Leong Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 45%. With 19% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hong Leong Asia Ltd. and Shah Capital Management, Inc are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of China Yuchai International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of China Yuchai International Limited. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It appears that the board holds about US$563k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$346m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in China Yuchai International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 45%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 19% of China Yuchai International stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand China Yuchai International better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for China Yuchai International you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.