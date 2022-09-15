U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

China Yuchai Receives Massive Order of Heavy-Duty Truck Engines From JAC

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today it won an order for 100 heavy-duty truck engines from Jianghuai Heavy Duty Truck ("JAC HD Truck").

This large order is mainly for Yuchai's YCK08 and YCK11 engines to power JAC HD Truck's 8×4 heavy-duty trucks and dump trucks as well as JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers.  Additionally, Yuchai's YCK11 and YCK12 engines will also power JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers.  These vehicles are expected to be deployed in Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hebei Provinces, and other key domestic logistics areas.

The partnership with JAC HD Truck has a long history and now is extending to National VI-compliant models YCS04, YCK05, YCS06, YCK08, YCK11 and YCK12 diesel engines.

With low fuel consumption, low noise, and high reliability, Yuchai engines have won unanimous recognition by JAC HD Truck and its customers.  Since beginning of this year, JAC's heavy-duty trucks powered by Yuchai engines have been particularly well received by their customers in northern China.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This new order from JAC HD Truck is a testament to the performance and quality of our National VI engines to meet the needs of one of China's large commercial vehicle manufacturers, its distributors and end user customers.  Our conventional  products continue to generate high interest among customers."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China.  GYMCL also produces diesel power generators.  The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines.  Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China.  Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support.  In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-yuchai-receives-massive-order-of-heavy-duty-truck-engines-from-jac-301624913.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

