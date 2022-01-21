U.S. markets closed

chinadaily.com.cn: Longer and healthier lives in Tibet

·1 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn on Tibet.

In a wide ranging interview recently, senior Tibetan religious leader Drubkhang﹒Tubtan Khaidrub talked about the many great changes in Tibet in the past 70 years, especially in its healthcare.

Drubkhang is a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee. He is also vice-chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPPCC, vice-president of the Buddhist Association of China, executive vice-president of the Tibet branch of the Buddhist Association of China, and head of the Tibetan Buddhist Institute.

According to him, a healthcare network capable of providing outpatient, clinical and emergency medical services combining traditional Chinese medicine, local Tibetan medicine and Western medicine is in place, making it very convenient for people in Tibet to receive treatment.

The average life expectancy has increased from 35.5 years in 1951 to 71.1 years in 2019, according to the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity" released in 2021.

Drubkhang also praised that the government has attached great importance to the wishes of religious people.

Watch the video to learn more : https://youtu.be/SfVhYqRkPHg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinadailycomcn-longer-and-healthier-lives-in-tibet-301465486.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

