U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.00
    +21.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,071.00
    +119.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,716.75
    +108.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.30
    +9.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    +1.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    +0.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,934.40
    +36.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.20
    -56.02 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.64
    +42.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

China's 2021 U.S. Patent Grants Surged, Even as Total Patent Awards Trended Downward, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS

·7 min read

2021 Rankings Shed Light on Corporate R&D Priorities: Telemedicine, Supply Chain Efficiencies, E-Cigs and Artificial Intelligence Among Hottest Areas of Activity

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhancements in telemedicine, more hardy grains to feed the world in a time of climate change, and tools to improve the supply chain and better track goods from cargo port to the store shelf or doorstep are among the top corporate R&D priorities over the past year, based on U.S. patent applications compiled and analyzed by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. The findings are part of IFI's newly published 2021 U.S. Top 50 and IFI Global 250 patent rankings using its proprietary data platform to make global patent data more accessible.

"Last year saw the steepest decline in patent grants in the past decade," said Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS.

Total U.S. patent grants declined about 7 percent from 2020, the most precipitous drop in the past decade, according to IFI data. Grants went from 352,000 in 2020 to 327,329 during the past year; published patent applications also saw a slight downtick, about 1 percent, going from 413,173 to 410,093 during that time frame. Highlights from the full analysis and an overview of trends appear on the IFI website.

The Top 50 and related rankings from IFI provide insight into the most innovative companies and R&D organizations. The information is culled by assignee name from thousands of new patent documents daily, and with the data standardized for quick and accurate analysis.

"Last year saw the steepest decline in patent grants in the past decade. There could be many reasons for this – and clearly some are pandemic-related – but what we're seeing is that corporations are still innovating at an impressive clip despite a challenging environment, particularly U.S. and Asia-based entities," said Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

China Surges, as Others Decline
In a year that saw U.S. patent grants decrease anywhere from 8 to 12 percent among worldwide corporations, China-based companies stood out with an increase of 10 percent, going from 18,792 awards in 2020 to 20,679 during the past year. A total of four Chinese companies are now in the U.S. Top 50 including Huawei at #5, BOE at #11, Advanced New Technologies at #43, and Guangdong Oppo at #49. U.S. company grants were down commensurate with the worldwide total decline, 8.3 percent.

Among the top 10 countries awarded grants, U.S.-based companies stood head-and-shoulders above their international peers in innovating, accounting for more than half of all patent grants by USPTO in 2021. Its 150,801 new grants were 69 percent more than Japan, in second place with 47,105. South Korean (21,264), Chinese (20,679) and German (14,663) companies rounded out the top five grantees by country.

Big Blue on Patents
IBM, the established leader in U.S. patents, once again topped the list, though its 8,682 patent grants was down marginally from the 9,130 grants it earned in 2020. Samsung Electronics maintained its No. 2 spot, with 6,366 grants (down 1 percent from 2020), and Canon, with 3,021 grants, held its No. 3 position. Taiwan Semiconductor, Huawei Technologies, Intel, Apple, LG Electronics, Microsoft Technology Licensing, and Qualcomm rounded out the top 10 patent assignees during the past year.

While the same cast of companies comprised the Top 10 in 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor and Huawei Technologies were the biggest risers in 2021, each moving up four slots on the list. Except for Huawei which added only 9 patents, none of the other top 10 rose from 2020 to 2021, however. To find an increase, you have to go down to No. 13 on the list, Samsung Display Company, which saw a slender rise of 4 percent. The only others to earn more patents in 2021 were Micron Technology (+ 17%), EMC IP Holding Company (+ 14%), and Hewlett Packard Development Company (+ 5%).

Amazon, which slid from No. 11 to No. 14 in the rankings, claimed 1,942 patents last year, significantly down from 2,245 the prior year (- 13 %).

Supply Chain, AI and Vaping Ring Up Patents
As was the case in 2020, the largest category of patent activity in 2021 – a strong indicator of what's coming down the road – was Computer Systems Based on Biological Models, which saw a 54 percent increase (CAGR) from 2017-21. This hot area of computing uses brain biology as an inspiration and includes Big Tech stalwarts such as IBM, Google, Samsung, Microsoft and Intel. Another area, Flowering Plants, which witnessed such innovations as new soybean, corn and tomato varieties in 2021, saw 42 percent (CAGR) growth in patent awards during that five-year span.

Other hotbeds for new patents included Electrical Smoking Devices (up 40 percent); Machine Learning (up 39 percent); Quantum Computing (up 36 percent); Earth Drilling for Obtaining Oil, Gas or Water (up 36 percent); Computer-Aided Design (up 31 percent); Wireless Network Protocols (up 28 percent); Displays (up 28 percent); and Storing, Control or Detection of Articles in Load Carriers or Conveyors (up 27 percent). To view the full report, visit the 2021 Top 10 Fastest-Growing Technologies published today.

Samsung Leads Total Global Holdings
When it comes to total global patent holdings, Samsung Electronics of South Korea tops the 2021 IFI Global 250 with a portfolio of 90,416 currently held patent families. If you count corporate entities, the U.S. leads the global list with 70 companies in the top 250, Japan is second with 51, and China is third with 46. However, China's growing patent dominance is reflected by holding six of the top 10 slots while the U.S. holds only one, IBM at #8. China's Chinese Academy of Sciences is #2 with 78,415, Midea Group is #3 with 58,495 and Huawei Investment and Holding Co. is #4 with 48,307. Japan's Canon is ninth with 40,706 and Panasonic tenth with 37,538.

If you consider the size of the portfolios, China holds nearly one in three or 29 percent of the Global 250 patent families compared to the U.S. (24 percent) and Japan (19 percent). Deeper analysis shows that U.S. and Japan portfolios are stronger and more mature, nevertheless it is clear that China has stimulated an R&D culture that is serious about intellectual property, according to Baycroft.

Patent activity is a valuable financial indicator for researchers, analysts, and investors who seek insight into companies' R&D productivity and clues to IP strategy, as well as technology trends and the competitive landscape within various industries. Often the true value of a company lies with its intellectual properties. Examining patent assets is a key tool in gauging the intangible assets of publicly traded companies.

To create your own analysis, visit the IFI CLAIMS Live 1000, a free tool which uses data from the top 1000 companies that received U.S. patents. The tool shows live data and offers interactive features that allow users to create and sort their own lists using a variety of filters.

About IFI CLAIMS Patent Services/Fairview Research
IFI CLAIMS Patent Services uses proprietary data architecture to produce the industry's most accurate patent database. The CLAIMS Direct platform allows for the easy integration of applications, other data sets, and analysis software. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., with a satellite office in Barcelona, Spain, IFI CLAIMS, a division of Fairview Research, is part of Digital Science, a digital research technology company based in London. For more information, visit www.ificlaims.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-2021-us-patent-grants-surged-even-as-total-patent-awards-trended-downward-according-to-analysis-by-ifi-claims-301458038.html

SOURCE IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday. Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales. It also brought Tesla's total sales of China-made cars for last year to 473,078, according to Reuters' calculations.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • China Coal Falls to Lowest in 2022 as Indonesia Releases Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese coal futures fell to the lowest level this year after Indonesia allowed some cargoes to leave ports as it considers lifting a temporary ban on exports of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infect

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Oil rises towards $82 as demand recovery seen on track

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. "Despite continuously rising Omicron cases, European governments have taken the view that the time is now right to ease restrictions, raising the hopes of oil demand recovery," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Oil Gains Before U.S. Stockpiles Data as China Tackles Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as traders looked ahead to clues on U.S. stockpiles, while monitoring China’s efforts to contain the spread of omicron.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWest Tex

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.