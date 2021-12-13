U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,723.00
    +12.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,054.00
    +87.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,368.75
    +39.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.80
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.59
    +0.92 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    -2.89 (-13.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3218
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5270
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,793.09
    -533.97 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.03
    -12.22 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     

China's AI giant SenseTime postpones IPO after US blacklisting

Rita Liao and Catherine Shu
·1 min read

SenseTime, one of China's most valuable AI solution providers, is putting its $767 million public listing on hold, the company said Monday.

The announcement came three weeks after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gave the go-ahead to SenseTime's IPO. On December 10, the U.S. Department of Treasury added the firm to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex Companies," saying it "has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs."

The military blacklist bars U.S. investors from purchasing or selling publicly traded securities of SenseTime.

In response to the U.S. government's decision, SenseTime is postponing its IPO and will publish a supplementary prospectus with a new listing timetable to "safeguard the interests" of its potential investors.

"We strongly oppose the designation and accusations that have been made in connection with it," SenseTime said in a statement. "The accusations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misperception of our company. We regret to have been caught in the middle of geopolitical tension."

For an overview of SenseTime's business, go to our earlier post:

China’s AI giant SenseTime readies Hong Kong IPO

Recommended Stories

  • China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources

    Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is considering whether it can proceed with a planned $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering after the U.S. added it to an investment blacklist, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. A spokesman for SenseTime declined to comment on possible IPO changes. SenseTime had missed the pricing date for the IPO on Friday after a media report that a blacklisting was imminent. The designation was confirmed later on Friday when the U.S. Treasury Department added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," part of sweeping human-rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

  • China's SenseTime postpones $767 million Hong Kong IPO after U.S. ban

    (Reuters) -Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group postponed its $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after being placed on a U.S. investment blacklist. SenseTime said it remained committed to completing the offering and would publish a supplemental prospectus and an updated listing timetable. However, instead of setting its listing price on Friday, as scheduled, it found itself in urgent talks with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its lawyers over the future of the deal amid reports about the looming blacklist. SenseTime did not provide details on the timetable for a revised IPO in its filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.

  • LVMH Has Thrived During the Pandemic. The Gains Can Continue.

    CEO Bernard Arnault’s empire expanded as household wealth surged, making him briefly the world’s richest man. What lies ahead for the company.

  • G-7 Warns Russia of ‘Massive Consequences’ Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Sunday warned Russia to de-escalate its activities around Ukraine or face “massive consequences.” Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearIn a joint statement, the ministers said they were “united i

  • Ex-Commerzbank CEO SPAC Reaches Digital Entertainment Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The special-purpose acquisition company backed by Martin Blessing, a former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, will merge with Dutch digital entertainment company Azerion Holding BV, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers

  • NFL playoff picture: Cleveland Browns get help, have momentum to reach postseason

    The Cleveland Browns may have still have long odds of making the NFL playoffs, but they got some help on Sunday.

  • Apple's AirTag drops to $25 for Amazon Prime members at Woot

    Apple's AirTag is down to $25 at Woot for a single tracker if you're an Amazon Prime member.

  • U.K. Housing Loses Momentum With Second Drop in Asking Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Asking prices for homes on sale in the U.K. fell for a second month in December, indicating the property market lost momentum at the end of a strong year.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe price of property coming to the market fell by 0.7% t

  • China’s Solar Giants Make a Bid to Dominate Hydrogen Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies spent 10 years aggressively maneuvering to become the dominant players in solar power. Now they’re seeking to lead the way in developing the next big thing in clean energy: hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearTop solar m

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,580?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken a hit recently. The analyst's updated price target for the stock calls for an impressive 55% upside from where shares closed on Friday. Based on Tesla's share count today, this implies a $1.6 trillion market capitalization. Last Wednesday, New Street analyst and longtime Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu boosted his 12-month price target on Tesla stock from $1,290 to $1,580.

  • China's Brii says its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retains activity against Omicron

    China's Brii Biosciences said on Sunday lab studies showed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retained activity against the Omicron variant, although one of the antibodies showed a substantial drop in activity when tested alone. Test details for the dual-antibody treatment, which last week became the first approved COVID-19 antibody cocktail in China, would not be available until publication in a scientific journal, but results from three independent labs showed similar pattern, Brii chief executive Hong Zhi said on Monday.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Up; Commodities Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Monday while U.S. and European equity futures rose as traders weighed economic risks from the omicron virus variant as well as tighter central bank policies to fight inflation. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearMSCI Inc.

  • Governor Trying to Outlaw Abortion Cares About Bodily Autonomy for [Checks Notes] Anti-Vaxxers

    "This is whether or not somebody is going to have something put into their body that they do not want put into their body," Abbott said of vaccine mandates. "That’s more than freedom"

  • White House cut Taiwanese official's video feed over map: report

    After a Taiwanese minister showed a map that labeled Taiwan in a different color than China during President Biden's Summit for Democracy last week, the video of her presentation was reportedly cut by the White House over diplomatic concerns.Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang's map was shown for about a minute on Friday before the video feed of her presentation was removed, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. The video was...

  • Saudi Arabia Sees First Budget Surplus Since 2013 as Oil Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia boosted its revenue forecast for next year, with higher oil prices and production volumes poised to deliver the first budget surplus in eight years and the fastest economic growth since 2011. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearIt’s a

  • Abandoned Projects Shatter Confidence in China’s Home Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction cranes stand idle in China’s Yunnan Province, on the easternmost edge of the Himalayas. Building has ground to a halt on Hainan, off the coast of Vietnam, and up in Heilongjiang, along the Russian border.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank Thi

  • Alibaba Fires Woman Who Accused Boss of Rape in #MeToo Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a woman who accused a manager of sexual assault, a surprise move that came just months after China’s e-commerce leader admitted bungling its initial response to the allegation.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This Ye

  • Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant

    Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain. VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. It is betting on the U.S. market, where its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model are expected to make their debut next year. The battery plant, Vietnam's first EV battery project is located in central province of Ha Tinh, on a 8-hectare (20 acre) plot.

  • Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California

    A major storm is headed toward Northern California. The storm is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks.

  • Kim Kardashian Files To Be 'Officially Single' In Kanye West Divorce Proceedings

    Kim Kardashian filed legals documents on Friday that are awaiting a judge's signature and which will make her “officially single" from Kanye West.