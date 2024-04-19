China's Ant Group in talks to launch Alipay+ in Indonesia, says executive

JAKARTA (Reuters) - China's Ant Group is in talks with Indonesia to bring its popular cross-border payment service Alipay+ there, the chief of its international business was quoted by media as saying on Friday after meeting with the country's communications minister.

Launched in 2020, Alipay+ provides services and technology tools to global merchants and e-wallets that enable them to offer their users the ability to make payments in overseas markets with their local e-wallets.

Peng Yang, CEO of Ant Group's international business group, was quoted by newspaper Kompas as saying the company was seeking guidance from Indonesia's central bank to operate in Indonesia, adding he hoped Alipay+ could be launched this year.

Ant Group and Bank Indonesia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ant Group is the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

