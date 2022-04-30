U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,635.12
    -809.39 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

China's April factory activity contracts amid Shanghai lockdown - official PMI

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing masks are seen walking outside their dormitory, in an electronics manufacturing factory in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April, as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns curbed production and disrupted supply chains, an official survey showed on Saturday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 in April from 49.5 in March, for a second straight month of contraction, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

A Reuters poll had expected the PMI to ease to 48.

Dozens of China's major cities are in full or partial lockdowns, including the commercial hub of Shanghai, spurring more analysts to cut growth forecasts for the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Min Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

