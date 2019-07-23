China's BAIC Takes 5% Stake in Daimler to Boost Partnership

(Bloomberg) -- One of Germany’s most storied industrial icons just became more Chinese.Daimler AG’s Chinese partner, state-backed Beijing Automotive Group Co., is buying a 5% take in the Mercedes-Benz maker, cementing a more than decade-long alliance of the auto manufacturers. Together with Daimler’s top shareholder -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.’s billionaire owner Li Shufu -- the transaction would take Chinese ownership in the world’s biggest luxury-car maker to almost 15%.“This step reinforces our successful partnership and is a signal of trust in the strategy and future potential of our company,” Daimler Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said.Daimler shares rose as much as 5.2% in Frankfurt trading, after declining 15% in the past 12 months. The company, reporting detailed earnings Wednesday, has weathered four profit warnings in just over a year after markets weakened and the carmaker increased provisions for charges including for the financial fallout from investigations into alleged tampering of diesel emissions.The string of bad news has put greater urgency on the new CEO to show he can lift poor returns. BAIC’s investment another sign of the fast-changing global car industry with deepening partnerships and deals with rivals. Margins at the core Mercedes-Benz cars division are expected to fall as low as 3% this year, trailing typically lower-returning mass-market carmakers like PSA Group.Beijing-BackedAbout half of the stake being taken by BAIC, which is backed by Beijing’s municipal government, is via rights to acquire shares and the remainder via financial instruments, according to a statement. The 5% holding a market value of about 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) as of Monday close.Another Chinese shareholder at one of Germany’s automotive giants could stir concerns about influence in the country, while carmakers already battle a trade war that has left global shipments of cars at the mercy of tit-for-tat tariff measures. China and the U.S. are the two largest markets for Mercedes-Benz. BAIC’s transaction also raises the question of whether Daimler and BAIC may reorganize their joint venture in China after restrictions for foreign investors in the world’s largest auto market eased.“Despite all joy about long-term anchor shareholders: we still want to see the Mercedes star and not the Chinese dragon on the hood,” Ingo Speich from Deka Investment GmbH said at Daimler’s annual meeting in May. Deka, which represents some 9 million Daimler shares, is against granting BAIC or Geely a seat on the company’s supervisory board due to potential conflict of interest.China Sees Something in Daimler We’ve All Missed: David FicklingChinese investments in German companies have had a mixed record. HNA Group Co. plans to divest its stake in Deutsche Bank AG after becoming the ailing bank’s top investor, marking the unwinding of one of the most high-profile investments made during a multi-year acquisition spree. Last year, Germany blocked a Chinese investor from buying machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG after a public backlash in the wake of Midea Group’s controversial purchase of robot maker Kuka AG in 2016.For its part, BAIC views the purchase as a natural evolution of its relationship with Daimler.“It has been our intention to strengthen our alliance with Daimler through an investment,” said Heyi Xu, chairman of BAIC. “This step reinforces our alignment with, and strong support for, Daimler’s management and strategy.”While China is already the world’s biggest car market, it’s coping with its first contraction in a generation, prompting automakers to take steps to expand overseas. For BAIC, maintaining ties with Daimler is strategically important as its joint venture with Hyundai Motor Co. has been struggling and its own domestic brands are burning cash as the trade spat with the U.S. is weighing on demand for new vehicles.Cooperation with Western brands gives the Chinese companies potential access to technical expertise and instant credibility as they seek to win over consumers in Europe and the U.S. Even so, BAIC is already China’s biggest producers of electric cars.“Run by politically-minded management, BAIC is comfortably the lowest quality company under our coverage,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu said in a recent note to clients. With growth slowing and margins squeezed “we’d expect the company’s problems to look increasingly exposed,” he said.While BAIC is a government-controlled entity, it’s supervised by the Beijing branch of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and doesn’t belong to a group of central state-owned enterprises.Geely TiesDaimler is exploring additional cooperation projects with Geely, former CEO Dieter Zetsche said at the company’s annual general meeting in May and sought to allay concerns about potential conflicts with BAIC. His successor Kallenius said in January he’s “open to talk” about more collaboration with industry peers and technology firms to share surging development cost.Geely declined to comment on the BAIC investment, reiterating it is committed to a long-term investment in Daimler. The Chinese automaker in February last year disclosed a 9.7% in Daimler it had amassed through complex derivative transactions known as collar trades. The strategy allowed Geely to build up the stake quickly while potentially avoiding breaching German rules that require shareholders to disclose holdings exceeding 3%.Li has sought to harvest synergies from his investments, which include Sweden’s Volvo Cars to improve Geely’s product lineup and move to higher-end models. Geely formed a joint venture with Daimler to transform the German company’s diminutive Smart into an all-electric brand based in China. Other major Chinese interests in foreign carmakers include Tencent Holding Ltd.’s 4.7% stake in Tesla Inc. while Dongfeng Motor Corp. is PSA’s second-biggest holder with a 12% shareholding.Since 2003, BAIC and Daimler have set up a number of cooperations in China, including the joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Company that produces premium cars in the country, as well as separate entities that make vans and trucks. Daimler has held a 9.6% stake in the BAIC's Hong Kong-listed unit, BAIC Motor Corp., since 2013.

