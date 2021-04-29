U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

China's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in Beijing

People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's tech giant Baidu will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.

Baidu's driverless Apollo Robotaxi, to be first launched in the Chinese capital's Shougang Park, will operate without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, Baidu said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

  • Analysis: U.S. Fed tames taper talk, but investors look for clues in coming months

    Investors have received some reassurance that the Federal Reserve will not imminently reduce its support of the U.S. economic recovery, but they expect the Fed to provide more concrete clues on a tapering of bond purchases in the months ahead. At the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change in policy. The Fed has been purchasing $120 billion of government-backed debt a month since June 2020, but is expected to reduce that as the economy improves.

  • Stock Picks: Google, Crocs, Nvidia Reveal 7 Telltale Traits Of Top Stocks To Buy

    Looking for the best stocks to buy and watch? Follow a simple three-step routine and buy rules to make sure you zero in on the best potential stock picks.

  • Class of COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future

    It wasn't the introduction to high finance that Adi Patel had once anticipated. That group includes new recruits at finance firms around the world, such as 22-year-old graduate analyst Patel and two dozen or so others hired by Aberdeen Standard Investments. Six months on, Patel has only been in the office in central Edinburgh a handful of times; like many companies in Britain and beyond, Aberdeen has kept employees largely at home since last March.

  • Apple Finally Feels the Effects of the Global Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest quarter was a blockbuster, with soaring revenue, record Mac sales, and stronger-than-anticipated iPhone demand. There was only one major snag: The global chip shortage is finally catching up to the company.On a call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during pandemic lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.The executives blamed “semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries” and “very, very high” demand for iPads and Macs. Cook said the component shortages were for “legacy nodes,” implying the setbacks are for products using older generation processors. He wouldn’t specify how long the shortages will last, but noted that Apple did not experience this problem during the previous quarter.Earlier: Apple Sales Crush Estimates on Surging Device DemandThe electronics and automotive industries are among those that have been hurt by chip shortages since last year, when a sudden rebound in orders took the semiconductor industry by surprise. It takes months to ramp up production at chip factories, so demand is still outstripping supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeApple had avoided any major impact from this phenomenon, until now. The company recently announced new iMac models and iPad Pros with custom M1 processors, but neither product will begin shipping until the second half of May -- an unusually long delay.Still, the company’s main product, the iPhone, seems unscathed at the moment.Consumers, businesses and schools have been snapping up millions of iPads and Macs for remote work, and Cook suggested on Wednesday that the momentum won’t necessarily slow down after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. He said many businesses will shift to hybrid models with employees working at home and in the office. That could support continued demand for the devices.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant didn’t provide specific revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts estimate revenue will top $68.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg mostly before Wednesday’s results.In Apple’s fiscal second quarter, the Mac generated a record $9.1 billion in sales, while the iPad topped Wall Street expectations with $7.8 billion in revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: China readies Tencent penalty in antitrust crackdown- sources

    China is preparing a substantial fine for Tencent Holdings as part of its sweeping antitrust clampdown on the country's internet giants, but it is likely to be less than the record $2.75 billion penalty imposed on Alibaba earlier this month, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent should expect a penalty of at least 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion), significant enough for the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) to make an example of it, both people said. Tencent faces penalties for not properly reporting past acquisitions and investments for antitrust reviews, an offence with a fine capped at 500,000 yuan per case, and for anticompetitive practices in some of its businesses, with music streaming in particular focus, said the sources.

  • Global Chip Shortage Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In quick succession, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan for around five to six days next month; BMW AG flagged it will pause Mini car production at its Oxford, England, factory for three days; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the debilitating chip shortage, which it now sees extending into next year.And now, the very companies that benefitted from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are starting to feel the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that revenue and profit at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones, will slide this quarter because of component shortages and weak demand for flagship models.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of carmakers idling factories. Consultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.Beyond Apple, deepening chip shortages threaten to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter -- aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery -- but a shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, John Lawler, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters.Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO: Why Deutsche Bank Is Lowering Its Price Target Ahead of Earnings

    At the start of the week, Tesla released Q1 results, delivering record profits in the quarter. On Thursday, April 29, Nio (NIO) - often dubbed the Tesla of China – will try to match its rival’s achievements when it announces the quarter’s financials. As with Tesla, investors will have a rough idea of what’s in store after the company released the quarter’s delivery numbers earlier this month. In Q1, Nio made 20,060 deliveries, a new record, up from Q4’s 17,353 deliveries and amounting to a 423% year-over-year uptick. Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu expects sales of 7.44 billion RMB and gross margin of 15.5%, “both in-line with consensus.” This will result in EPS of (0.68) RMB, while the Street has (0.72) RMB. Looking ahead, the analyst thinks Nio will guide for roughly 22,000 deliveries in Q2. For the full year, Yu anticipates 95,000 vehicle deliveries, revenue of 35.5 billion RMB, gross margin of approximately 18%, and EPS of (2.40) RMB. Apart from advancing its recently announced new industrial campus, Yu does not anticipate much action in 2021. Citing “product cadence and semis shortage,” as the reasons why there aren’t any major catalysts on the horizon. It’s further down the line, in 2022, when things are bound to pick up. Next year will be a “pivotal” one which will see the first year of availability for the “flagship” ET7 sedan. Yu expects the vehicle to sell out “every single month.” In conjunction with the ET7, in 2022, NIO will also launch its autonomous driving subscription service. Yu notes that even the founder/CEO of rival Li Auto was “impressed” by the vehicle, and last week said the ET7 was “one of the best EVs at the Shanghai Auto Show.” That said, talking of the competition, the Chinese EV market is getting over saturated, and is now one where the “number of well-funded players seems to increase every week.” Yu expects the competition to only intensify in what is already the world’s most competitive EV market. The competition worries and the “broader re-rating among EV stocks this year” are why the analyst reduces the price target from $70 to $60. Nevertheless, there’s still upside of 43% from current levels. Yu’s rating remains a Buy. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where the Buys outnumber the Holds at a ratio of 7 to 3, resulting in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $59.84, almost the same as Yu’s. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • EBay Warns Pandemic Sales Boost Could Soon Fade; Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. warned investors that its sales boost tied to the pandemic and government stimulus checks may be coming to an end.Shares tumbled as much as 7% in extended trading Wednesday after the online marketplace issued a revenue forecast for the current quarter suggesting spending on the site could recede as more people get vaccinated, businesses reopen and stimulus checks dry up.Investors are watching to see which companies can build on their pandemic gains and which will fade. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Shopify Inc. all hinted at lasting momentum in their earnings reports this week, sending their shares higher. EBay joined social media platform Pinterest Inc. as a potentially short-lived pandemic phenom.“This is a relative challenge for EBay to not be able to fully hang on to the gains from the pandemic,” said Ygal Arounian, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.Sales will be $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion in the second quarter, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement. Earnings, excluding some items, will be 91 cents to 96 cents a share. Analysts estimated profit of 98 cents a share on sales of $2.95 billion.Pandemic-wary consumers have turned to online marketplaces like Amazon.com Inc. and EBay, which said it ended the quarter with 187 million active buyers, an increase of 7% from a year earlier. The big question for investors is whether the change in shopping habits will endure post-outbreak and if shoppers will start shifting some of their disposable income to traveling and eating out once most people are vaccinated. Amazon is scheduled to report results on Thursday.EBay Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone, who took the reins last year, is looking to generate more revenue from advertising and payments, businesses that can offset slow growth of the company’s core online marketplace. He is trying to boost sales of luxury watches and sneakers, hoping enthusiasts for those products explore other corners of the site and spend money in other areas like home goods and apparel.Gross merchandise volume, the value of all goods sold on the site, rose 29% in the first quarter to $27.5 billion. Analysts predicted $26.2 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio To Announce Norway Expansion Plan On May 6 - What You Need to Know

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has finally confirmed its long-awaited European expansion plan, and in reaction, the stock is higher in premarket trading. What Happened: Chinese EV manufacturer Nio said in a tweet from its official handle that its global vision is gaining even greater focus with its presence in Norway. It will mark the company's first foray into the highly competitive European market. The company also indicated that a press conference is scheduled for 4 AM ET on Tuesday, May 6. NIO's global vision is coming into even sharper focus with our presence in Norway. Tune in for our #NIONorway Press Conference on May 6th at 10 AM CET/1 AM PDT https://t.co/E1DP2NxS6t pic.twitter.com/EebjI8WDOf — NIO (@NIOGlobal) April 28, 2021 Local Chinese media outlets have long been speculating an imminent announcement regarding Nio's international expansion plans. Related Link: Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1 Nio's Global Vision: Nio has always had a strong global vision, having established a design team in Munich, Germany, and an advanced research and innovation center in Silicon Valley, California, the company said in a blog post. The company's vision of becoming an even stronger worldwide brand for electric vehicles is now coming into focus with its presence in Norway, it added. Nio already has a strong European presence, with its global design center in Munich, Germany and its advanced engineering R&D center in Oxford, England, and its racing team. Why It's Important: Nio is a well-acclaimed premium EV brand in China. Thanks to its strong execution and vision, it has captured significant mindshare and market share in the highly competitive Chinese market. The company's quest to get into Europe, with Norway as the first stop, therefore it seems logical to scale up and expand volumes. Nio's domestic rival XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has commenced exporting its cars to Europe in late 2020. Earlier, reports had suggested the first showroom will likely come up in the Norwegian capital of Oslo in September. The company has reportedly hired Marius Hayler, the head of Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover in Norway, as CEO of Nio Norway, although Hayler's LinkedIn profile doesn't reflect the same. See also: How to Buy Nio Stock Job postings by Nio on its LinkedIn account have confirmed that the company is scouting for talent to help with its European operations. Nio is scheduled to report its first-quarter results Thursday, after the market close. The company's earnings call, scheduled for 8 PM, may shed more light on the European expansion plan. Price Action: In premarket trading Wednesday, Nio's shares were up 0.22% at $41.30. Related Link: Is ARK Invest's Cathie Wood Interested In Nio? Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio Clarifies It Has Nothing To Do With Customer Protest Against Tesla At Shanghai Auto ShowInvestment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Pricey Corn Has Farmers Feeding Wheat for Humans to Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s expanding hog herd is vacuuming up the world’s feed grains and forcing traders to dip into wheat reserves, a crop that’s normally saved for humans to eat.According to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the biggest agricultural traders, corn arriving in China will soon be more expensive than wheat.“China continues to be buying everything they can,” ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said Tuesday on a call with investors. “They’re buying corn. But they’re buying wheat” as well.The Asian nation’s soaring demand for animal feed has helped lift crop prices to the highest in years, benefitting traders like ADM and signaling higher meat prices for consumers.Chinese hogs aren’t the only culprits behind pricey corn. The world’s cattle, hogs and chickens are all gobbling up the grain faster than farmers can grow it. Corn is so expensive that it has at times surpassed wheat, a rare occurrence.Earlier this month, a type of wheat grown in the southern U.S. Plains that’s usually used to make flour for bread traded at the biggest discount to corn since 1977.The disparity prompted some U.S. cattle feeders to buy wheat that will get harvested beginning around June.“We are running out of the corn in the country and wheat got really cheap,” said Joe Nussmeier, a broker at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis. By mid-June, “the only thing to feed critters at that time will be wheat.”There are risks, though. Wheat shouldn’t be fed to younger cattle and if cattle eat too much wheat, they get bloated, according to Penn State Extension research. Researchers at North Dakota State University recommend that wheat make up no more than 15% of an animal’s diet when it’s being introduced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive - Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Boeing posts another big loss; sees 'inflection point' as COVID-19 recovery takes shape

    The aerospace giant continued its slow recovery from the double-barreled blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and the idling of its flagship 737 MAX plane.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “I cannot mention the name but it’s a huge company. This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan, South Korea and India were the next biggest importers.As well as China, Aramco is keen to make further inroads into India, the fastest growing market for oil consumption before the pandemic hit. But the company faces strong competition from other suppliers and Indian refiners are among the most price-sensitive in the world.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Although the Aramco IPO was the biggest share sale in history the majority of the cash was raised from local investors and rich Saudi families. Most foreign investors balked at the valuation and stayed away. The sale only earned a fraction of the $100 billion originally envisaged.Prince Mohammed said the government, which still controls more than 98% of Aramco’s stock, may sell more shares on the Saudi stock exchange, without giving a timeframe. The state-run company said in a statement that any decision to sell more shares is “a matter for the majority shareholder, who has said it will consider the possibility and timing according to market conditions.”Boost ProductionThe kingdom is increasingly looking at ways to get money from Aramco’s assets. The company announced this month that a U.S.-led consortium will invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. It is also considering a deal for gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.Aramco has separately started a strategic review of its upstream oil and gas assets that could see the firm opening them up to foreign investors.Saudi Arabia will likely need to increase crude production further to make up for demand that’s expected to keep rising over the next two decades, according to the crown prince. While consumers such as those in China and India use more, output from producers like the U.S. and Russia is set to drop over the next 10-20 years, leaving a supply gap for Saudi Arabia to fill, Prince Mohammed said.Even if more pessimistic forecasts predicting that demand will start falling by around 2030 come true, supply will drop even more rapidly, giving Saudi Arabia the opportunity to sell more crude, he said. Prince Mohammed didn’t say by how much the country planned to raise output.The government said last year it had instructed Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, up from 12 million barrels currently. That plan is “progressing very well,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Naser said in March, without giving further details on timing. Saudi Arabia regularly pumps about 10 million barrels a day and has slowed production this year amid cuts by the OPEC+ group.Last year, the kingdom’s economy shrunk the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product in 2021, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s jobless rate will fall as the economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.In the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe PIF will not transfer any of its income to the treasury until 2030The decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income tax(Updates with Aramco comment in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.