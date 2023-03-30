U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.25
    +21.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,083.00
    +180.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,035.75
    +70.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.80
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.56
    +0.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.57 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0064 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0080 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.00
    -0.97 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7560
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,657.20
    +330.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.82
    +21.85 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.52
    +58.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

China's Big Five banks post healthy results, warn of shaky recovery

Ziyi Tang, Selena Li and Engen Tham
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is pictured at the entrance to its branch in Beijing

By Ziyi Tang, Selena Li and Engen Tham

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Big Five lenders posted above 3.5% annual net profit growth this week, but warned that the foundations of the country's recovery were "not yet solid".

China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) and Bank of China (BoC) both posted just over 5% annual net profit growth on Thursday.

Even higher figures came from the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) on Thursday and China Construction Bank Corp on Wednesday, which both posted over 7% annual net profit growth.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's largest listed lender by assets, came in at 3.5% annual net profit growth.

The loan books of the Big Five "are well diversified and adequately provisioned", Ming Tan, a director at S&P Global Ratings, said.

Despite the healthy results, all five warned of global banking turmoil and domestic risks.

"The domestic economy saw stable recovery, but the foundation for recovery was not yet solid," AgBank said in its filing on the stock exchange.

Over at BoCom, the focus was on property market challenges.

"The liquidity stress of the property industry will still take time to recover," said Lin Hua, chief risk officer at BoCom, adding that continuing disruption will impact mortgage asset quality.

Last year, China's property sector was rocked by successive developer bond and loan defaults, as earlier policy initiatives to rein in leverage led to cash crunches across the industry.

"Net interest margin pressure and pockets of risks in the property sector and some weak state-owned-enterprises remain the main challenges," Ming said.

The lenders reiterated their distance from battered Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, with BoCom saying it does not hold Credit Suisse additional tier 1 bonds.

While the banks said the impact on their operations would be muted, they acknowledged Western market volatility could pose risks.

"In 2023, the global economic situation is facing even more complexity and uncertainty, with major economies under increased risk of recession and emerging markets exposed to heightened volatility in currency, capital flow, and financial markets," BoC said in its Thursday filing.

NPLs

While all five lenders posted steady or falling non-performing loan ratios, they also logged shrinking net interest margins (NIM), a key gauge of bank profitability.

The biggest challenge for China's banks this year is pressure from central and local governments to support the economy by "lending to projects that may not be providing reasonable return on capital" or any return, Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets, said.

CCB "has fast-tracked policy-supported real estate projects," Cheng Yuanguo, chief risk officer at the bank, said.

($1 = 6.8782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Selena Li and Engen Tham; editing by Bernadette Baum, Jason Neely and Andrew Heavens)

  • Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

    Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state's comptroller reported Thursday. The bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was a record $240,400, according to New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual estimate. “Wall Street’s cash bonuses were expected to fall as several factors weighed on the securities’ industry profitability in 2022,” DiNapoli said in a prepared release.

  • Mercedes amps up renewable energy switch with Iberdrola wind deal

    Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spain's Iberdrola for 140 megawatts of wind energy from a Baltic Sea wind park, as automakers looks to make production costs more predictable. Production chief Joerg Burzer told Reuters that Mercedes was focusing on securing wind capacity in northern Germany and installing solar capacity in the south of the country, where it is less blowy. The Iberdrola deal, in which Mercedes will invest a three-digit million euro figure, means the carmaker now has solar, onshore and offshore wind PPAs for capacity equivalent to half of its electricity demand in Germany by the middle of the decade, Burzer said in an interview.

  • CNH Industrial agrees to buy Hemisphere GNSS for $175 million

    CNH Industrial said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy Hemisphere GNSS, a high-performance satellite positioning technology company, for $175 million to improve automation in its agriculture and construction businesses. CNH, a farm machinery and construction equipment maker, said in a statement that the preliminary purchase price was free of cash and debt and that it would fund the deal through available cash. At the beginning of last year, the Italian American group separated from its truck and bus making unit, now listed as Iveco Group, to focus on farm machinery and construction equipment.

  • H&M Shares Gain Most in Two Decades as Retailer Trims Inventory

    (Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB shares jumped the most in two decades as the Swedish clothing retailer made progress in reducing an inventory buildup that has plagued the company for more than six years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spen

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Semtech (SMTC) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Semtech (SMTC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.08% and 11.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'So absurd': Bernie Sanders says the top 15 hedge fund managers earn more than all the kindergarten teachers in the US — here are 3 of the richest hedgies and what they're invested in

    What we know about the world’s richest.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Intel, Electronic Arts, Roku, Philip Morris, Sprinklr, and More

    Intel stock rises after announcing new data-center products, and videogame publisher Electronic Arts says it will be cutting 6% of its staff.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise 200 Points After Jobless Claims, GDP Data; Schwab Drops On Downgrade

    Dow Jones futures rose 200 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and Q4 GDP data. Schwab stock dropped on an analyst downgrade.

  • Bet on Fed Rate Going to 1.5% Nets $10 Million After Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- A bold options bet on sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts appears to have been closed out for a $10 million profit, quadruple the initial stake, after it became nearly worthless for a time.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion S

  • The AI explosion could help Micron and the chip industry turn the corner

    The AI explosion could provide a salve for the chip industry's woes.

  • Alibaba May Cede Control of Some Units in Split-Up Plan. Probably Not These Two.

    It’s the largest restructuring ever for the group, with important implications for shareholders as well as the wider Chinese tech sector.

  • China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy

    Alibaba plans to spin off some of its sprawling e-commerce and finance empire as independent businesses to make them more flexible and maximize their value, its top executives said Thursday, as the company emerges from regulatory crackdowns that rattled Chinese tech industries. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang outlined details of a plan announced earlier this week to split Alibaba into six main groups as a prelude toward stock listings of some of its companies. The restructuring marks a new stage in Alibaba’s growth after a series of setbacks as regulators tightened oversight of the industry.