China's Boeing 737 MAX Jets Return to the Skies, Deliveries Yet to Resume

Close to 90% of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) China 737 MAX jets have resumed commercial operation as of the end of June.

The aircraft maker also dispatched some planes to regional international routes, Reuters cites the company's WeChat account.

China grounded all Boeing 737 MAX jets in the country following the crash of a 737 MAX jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, the second deadly accident of the model in five months.

Chinese carriers grounded all 96 jets they had at the time. State-owned China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (OTC: CHKIF) was the country's first carrier to resume flying the 737 MAX in January.

In April, Boeing estimated that half of the country's MAX fleet was operating.

Boeing, however, is yet to resume deliveries to China, a key market where it has lost ground to arch-rival Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) (OTC: EADSY).

Last week, Boeing announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India on the heels of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S.

Boeing's investment will support India's need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $211.09 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article China's Boeing 737 MAX Jets Return to the Skies, Deliveries Yet to Resume originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.