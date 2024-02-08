China's consumer prices fall 0.8% y/y, factory deflation persists

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's consumer prices extended their decline for a fourth month in January while producer prices also dropped, underscoring deflationary risks facing the world's second-biggest economy as it struggles to mount a solid recovery.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.8% in January from a year earlier, after a 0.3% drop in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

The CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month from a 0.1% uptick the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% fall year-on-year and a 0.4% gain month-on-month.

The producer price index (PPI) slid 2.5% from a year earlier in January after a 2.7% fall the previous month, compared with a 2.6% slide forecast in the Reuters poll.

The economy grew 5.2% in 2023, meeting the official target of around 5%, but the recovery has been shakier than investors had expected.

