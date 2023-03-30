U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.50
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,956.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,979.75
    +14.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.05
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4760
    -0.2690 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,627.61
    +522.94 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.32
    +20.35 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

China's Country Garden posts 90% dip in 2022 core profit, record net loss

Reuters
·2 min read
The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's top property developer Country Garden Holdings said on Thursday its core profit plunged 90% in 2022 and it posted a record net loss, hurt by a sluggish property market and a debt crisis in the sector.

Country Garden said core profit, which excludes changes in the value of assets and financial instruments and foreign exchange, was 2.6 billion yuan ($377.36 million), down from 26.9 billion yuan the previous year.

It however posted a net loss of 6.1 billion yuan, a reversal from 26.8 billion yuan net profit in 2021.

Country Garden had flagged the disappointing results earlier this month, citing a drop in gross profit margin, a rise in provisions for impairments on property projects and net foreign exchange losses.

Property firms in China have struggled to complete projects and sell new houses in a sector hit by a debt crisis since mid-2021.

Many Chinese developers have so far posted a drop in core profit or a loss for their 2022 results, while a few state-backed peers fared better and recorded a rise.

Shares of Country Garden reversed losses after the earnings results, gaining 0.5% as of 0555 GMT. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 0.7%.

In Thursday filing, the developer described 2022 as "a harsh winter" for the sector but said the market had bottomed out and was poised for a recovery as favourable economic policies restored industry confidence.

"However, Country Garden has to keep clear-headed because the market will not recover overnight," it said. "The property sector is still under great strain."

Its total interest-bearing debts fell 15% to 271.3 billion yuan and its net gearing ratio was 40%, down 5.4 percentage points from end-2021.

The developer said it was determined to transform itself into a high-tech enterprise in the future by developing construction robots and a tech-enabled construction business.

($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Recommended Stories

  • Chatbot dreams drive frenzied tech rally in China

    Investors are piling into China's tech, media and telecom shares, with speculative bets on chatbot development crowding out other sectors in a scenario that offers a stark contrast with global caution. Mainland China computer, communications equipment and media indexes have surged between 29% and 35% this year, outstripping a rise of just 3.5% in the benchmark CSI 300 Index. On some days, including several last week, turnover in tech, media and telecom (TMT) stocks made up more than 40% of total market trade, according to China Merchants Securities' research, for a record concentration of trading volume.

  • Canada offers C$35 billion green tax credits but still trails generous US incentives

    Canada's 2023 budget took a big step toward luring more investment in clean technology to build a low-carbon economy, analysts said on Wednesday, but gaps must still be filled to make the country more competitive with the United States. "Given the role that electricity is going to play in the decarbonisation of the Canadian economy, this is probably the most important federal budget ever for addressing climate change," said Francis Bradley, the chief executive of trade association Electricity Canada. Before the budget, Canada was "in neutral", Bradley said.

  • South Africa to Hike as Power Cuts Stoke Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank is set to raise interest rates to a 13-year high as the increasing cost of dealing with severe power outages further de-anchor inflation expectations and cripple the economy.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 B

  • China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy

    The CEO of Chinese e-commerce and financial giant Alibaba said Thursday that the company is moving toward giving up control of some of its business units in a transition toward becoming a capital operator to optimize the value of its sprawling businesses. Daniel Zhang outlined details of a plan announced earlier this week to split Alibaba into six main groups as a prelude toward stock listings of some of its companies. The restructuring marks a new stage in Alibaba’s growth after a series of setbacks as regulators cracked down on it and other tech companies.

  • SoftBank shares jump on Alibaba split-up plans

    Shares in SoftBank Group Corp soared on Wednesday after Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, in which the Japanese technology investor has a 13.7 % stake, announced a major restructuring plan. SoftBank shares were up 5.6% in afternoon trade, on track to post the biggest percentage gain in five months. Alibaba shares were up 13.2%.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Cigna (CI) Stock Now

    Cigna (CI) remains well-poised for growth on the back of continually growing premiums within its Cigna Healthcare unit. Solid cash-generating abilities also enable it to deploy capital.

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • Credit Suisse Role on Europe’s Biggest IPO Is Under Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s role on a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) initial public offering of private equity-backed skincare group Galderma is under review following the bank’s rescue takeover, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates T

  • Why Banks Are Waging a Digital-Wallet War With Apple

    Banks are worried they’re losing ground to tech companies eager to gain market share in consumer payments. One of traditional finance’s biggest threats is Apple. Here’s how banks are fighting back. Illustration: Xingpei Shen

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Market Rally Picks Up Steam, Here's What To Do; 10 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The stock market rally gained momentum Wednesday, clearing key levels. Microsoft and Micron were among 10 stocks flashing buy signals.

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    An unusual Citigroup preferred stock issue has an outsize current yield of about 10% at a time when most preferreds from big banks yield in the 6% to 7% range. The $2.2 billion Citigroup Capital Series XIII issue, which is publicly traded on the NYSE as C Pr N, is a special type of preferred known as a trust preferred securities, or Trups. The Citigroup Trups were issued to the federal government in the wake of the financial crisis, and Treasury then sold them into the public markets in 2010.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • A $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda changed the course of global markets when he unleashed a $3.4 trillion firehose of Japanese cash on the investment world. Now Kazuo Ueda is likely to dismantle his legacy, setting the stage for a flow reversal that risks sending shockwaves through the global economy.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red

  • Nvidia Stock Is an AI Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?

    The big topic at Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent GTC event concerned the opportunity around AI, with the company stressing it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this secular trend. The event came hot on the heels of the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, the improved AI bot trained on both images and text. And fittingly, at the event, NVDA’s CEO Jensen Huang sat down with OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever to talk about all things AI. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill logged in to get the lowdown

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'