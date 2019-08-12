China’s Credit Growth Slumps as Weak Economy Hits Loan Demand

(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit growth tumbled to the second-lowest amount this year in July amid weak demand and seasonal factors, adding pressure on officials to ease policy settings.

Aggregate financing was 1.01 trillion yuan ($143 billion) last month, compared with about 2.26 trillion yuan in June, the People’s Bank of China said Monday. The median estimate of economists was 1.63 trillion yuan.

The slump in credit growth is further bad news for China as the trade and technology war with the U.S. worsens, and amid warnings that external demand may weaken. Even so, policy makers have shown little sign so far that they’re contemplating more aggressive monetary policy, as concerns over debt build-up and financial stability remain.

“It reflects weak loan demand and tight credit conditions after the credit events in the regional banks,’’ said Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “With such a weak set of credit data there is now more pressure on policy makers to deliver more easing.’’

The drop was at least partly due to seasonal patterns with July’s credit growth usually slower than that in June. The only month this year with a lower total was February, when Lunar New Year falls.

New yuan loans to the real economy were 808.6 billion yuan in July, down by 477.5 billion yuan from a year earlier, according to the central bank. Lam said a step up in property tightening also likely weighed on lending.

Financial institutions offered 1.06 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, versus a projected 1.28 trillion yuan while banks’ new yuan loans to non-financial enterprises was lowest since October. Broad M2 money supply grew 8.1% from a year earlier, slower than in June. Lending via shadow banking fell by 622.6 billion yuan in July on tighter property financing, the biggest contraction since June 2018.

“It’s worrying that the credit data, a key gauge of China’s monetary policy, is weakening at a time when the trade and tech frictions with the U.S. are escalating.’’ said Rob Subbaraman, head of emerging markets economics at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore.

