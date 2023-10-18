Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,112.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,214.75
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    +2.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.00
    +18.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    +0.1350 (+2.87%)
     

  • Vix

    17.88
    +0.67 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7200
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,405.66
    +54.51 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.80
    +1.35 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.21
    +44.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,003.70
    -36.59 (-0.11%)
     

China's economic growth slows to 4.9% in third quarter, amid muted demand and deflationary pressures

ZEN SOO
·1 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy slowed in the third quarter, amid muted global demand, deflationary pressures and an ailing property sector.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% year-over-year in the July-September quarter, beating the 4.5% forecast by analysts but slowing from the 6.3% growth in the previous quarter, according to official data.

The Chinese government in recent months has unveiled a raft of policy support measures to shore up the economy, including infrastructure spending, cutting interest rates and easing curbs for home-buying in an attempt to revive the property sector.

China’s trade data, released earlier this week, showed that exports and imports continued to decline although they contracted at a slower rate than previously.

Advertisement