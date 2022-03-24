U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    +21.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,368.00
    +118.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,530.50
    +83.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.50
    +9.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.94
    -0.99 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +10.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0560 (+2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8640
    +0.7510 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,849.39
    +606.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.69
    +20.08 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.59
    +8.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

China's EV chassis maker PIX raises $11M to build its own smart vehicles

Rita Liao
·3 min read

The autonomous driving industry in China has enjoyed a boom over the past two years, with both institutional and corporate investors pouring money into a driverless future. Companies thriving in the downstream, those offering robotaxi services, operating robo buses, or dispatching delivery bots, have been particularly popular with investors, raising hundreds of millions of dollars and reaching massive valuations.

The prospects of becoming cash-rich and a household name have lured some of their upstream suppliers to start building end solutions as well. One of these ambitious self-driving hardware suppliers is PIX Moving, a Chinese company specializing in automotive skateboards -- a type of chassis that houses the batteries, drive units and other key components, and can be adapted to various kinds of self-driving scenarios because of its modular architecture -- similar to what Canoo does.

Founded by former architect Chuan Yu in 2014, PIX recently secured 72 million yuan ($11 million) from a Series pre-A round, lifting its capital raised to $20 million, it told TechCrunch.

The company was part of hardware accelerator HAX's second batch when it started out by building drone solutions. Five years ago it drove into the automotive space and has since landed a handful of customers across China, Europe, North America and Australia. Some of the big names include Alibaba which uses its skateboard chassis, as well as Baidu and a Tier-1 German auto parts maker (can't be named due to confidentiality agreement) which buys its ready-to-use robo vehicles.

PIX is no longer content with being a white-label supplier, so it recently started offering self-driving vehicles named after itself. Part of its new funding will go towards mass production for its own branded robo buses and skateboard chassis platforms, while the rest will be spent on ramping up production for its customers, overseas expansion, and hiring. It expects its production capacity to reach 1,200-2,500 vehicles this year.

PIX declined to disclose the name of its single investor in the latest funding round, saying only that it's a major sanitation solution provider in China with over 10,000 pieces of equipment deployed nationwide. The investment is meant to create strategic synergies, so PIX and the investor will jointly develop service robots for "environmental operation scenarios," which could mean anything from garbage pickup to street sweeping.

Asked how it plans to compete in an increasingly crowded self-driving industry, Nancy Lee, PIX's international business director, said the company uses 3D printing to make customized chassis at lower costs and with less time than traditional manufacturers.

The company currently derives 30-40% of its revenues overseas but expects the ratio to reach 50% over the next two years. China might have been a proponent for autonomous driving technologies, but "complicated" traffic conditions in Chinese cities also makes mass deployment of driverless cars challenging, contended Lee.

PIX is curiously based in China's southwest heartland, Guizhou Province, which is known for being a major hub for data centers like that of Apple's. It also keeps R&D and business development teams in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Outside China, it has two part-time employees working for sales and technical support in the US and is in the process of setting up a subsidiary in Germany to conduct manufacturing and R&D.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar 'special command' authorised lethal attacks on civilians - report

    The group Fortify Rights and Yale Law School's Schell Center said after a joint investigation the junta leadership deployed snipers to kill protesters to instil fear, while soldiers were instructed to commit crimes and given a "fieldcraft" manual that contained no guidance on rules of war. The investigators, in a 193-page report released on Thursday, analysed leaked documents and 128 testimonies from various sources including survivors, medical workers, witnesses and former military and police personnel, about the turmoil in Myanmar in the six months after the coup on Feb. 1 last year. "All individuals responsible for these crimes should be sanctioned and prosecuted," said Matthew Smith, head of Fortify Rights and co-author of the report, which recommends members of the United Nations push for a global arms embargo on Myanmar and international legal action against its generals.

  • Shanghai's daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment in sight

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday as authorities scrambled to identify and isolate asymptomatic infections, though a leading expert said the outbreak was being contained. Though the number of cases in Shanghai remains small by global standards, the densely populated city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control. In a meeting on Wednesday, Shanghai's Communist Party leaders emphasised the need to continue testing, implementing "closed loops" and cutting off transmission chains in order to bring new infections to zero as soon as possible.

  • Rare Chinese cinnamon tea offered at over $184,000 per kilogram at Hong Kong restaurant

    A fine dining restaurant in Hong Kong is selling a rare variety of Chinese cinnamon tea for approximately $184,615 per kilogram (35.2 ounces). Glassbelly Tea Lab, an upscale tea pairing restaurant located in Hong Kong, specializes in oolong rock teas, which are considered to be among the most expensive varieties of teas in the world. Glassbelly’s oolong rock teas are grown on rocks from the Wuyi Mountains in eastern China.

  • Colombian payment infra startup Simetrik lands $20M Series A at a $100M+ valuation

    Infrastructure startups continue to attract venture dollars across the globe, especially in the case of payments infrastructure providers. A startup that is a blend of the two can be found in Bogota, Colombia-based Simetrik, which just raised $20 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation “north of $100 million.” The startup says its infrastructure “delivers greater control and transparency” over a company’s financial transactions by automating reconciliation through a no-code offering.

  • You can find, and pay for, Spin scooters on Lyft's app now

    Shared micromobility company Spin and ride-hailing company Lyft are partnering to bring Spin electric scooters to the Lyft app in 60 U.S. markets by the end of the year. The integration, which will enable users to not only find but also pay for scooters through Lyft's app, will initially roll out on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by 13 additional cities through April. The partnership supports a more combined transportation ecosystem, one that manifests in other similar app integrations.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Recession Is Unavoidable Without Russian Oil, Dallas Fed Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economy likely won’t be able to avoid a recession without a resumption of Russian energy exports this year, according to a study by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economists.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet Dove“If the bulk of Ru

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Stock Market Rises After Closing for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Hurting Steel Supply. Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Could Benefit.

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock is JPMorgan’s top pick in the steel sector, the investment bank said Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine hits global supply for steel. Cleveland-Cliffs stock is gaining. In a Thursday report, JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick noted that “Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across thesteel markets,” with the impact only beginning to be felt in North America.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.