U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,169.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,436.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,642.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.26 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.87
    -1.12 (-6.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5570
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,327.54
    +249.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.76
    +3.91 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.23
    -27.85 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,532.88
    +439.29 (+1.46%)
     

China's fiscal revenue growth quickens as economy recovers

Reuters
·1 min read
Construction site of a subway station in Beijing, China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 11.9% in the first four months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, accelerating sharply from a 0.5% rise in January-March, official data showed, as the economy stages a gradual but uneven post-COVID recovery.

Fiscal revenue totalled 8.32 trillion yuan ($1.20 trillion)in the first four months while fiscal expenditure grew 6.8% to 8.64 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In April, fiscal revenue jumped about 70% from a year earlier, accelerating sharply from a 5.5% rise in March, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

The world's second-largest economy is recovering after three years of stringent COVID-19 curbs, but April data suggested the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter.

Analysts expect China's economy to grow nearly 8% in the second quarter from a year earlier, quickening from the first quarter's 4.5% pace, partly as it is coming off a low base last year when there were widespread COVID lockdowns.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sonali Paul)