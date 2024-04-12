Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,246.25
    +3.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,784.00
    +52.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,495.75
    +10.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.80
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.86 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,411.50
    +38.80 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    29.12
    +0.88 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.91
    -0.89 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2519
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.3000
    +0.0970 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,967.15
    +158.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

China's foreign ministry summons Japanese diplomat over negative comments

Reuters

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - A China foreign ministry official met with a Japanese diplomat on Friday and expressed serious concerns and strong dissatisfaction about negative China-related comments during a tri-lateral meeting between the U.S., Japan and Philippines.

Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with a Japanese official in Beijing to lodge solemn representations about the comments, according to a statement from the ministry. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Advertisement