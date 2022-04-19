DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Frozen Food Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's frozen food market is forecast to reach US$ 52.1 Billion in 2027. Over the past years, a broader demographic has drifted towards frozen food in China. Chinese consumers, specifically white collar workers, often prefer its convenience and differentia. As the pace of life gets more instantaneous in China, the frozen food industry in China persists in growing.

Furthermore, the rapid development of the cold chain helps numerous frozen food brand radiation range to expand. Besides, the development of the cold chain is promoting frozen food companies to improve the quality and flavor of their products in the frozen food market. Hence, we expect the Chinese cold chain to expand and continue to expand during 2021-2027.



Product Type: Frozen Fish/Seafood Holds Lion's Share

China is famous for delicacies, with various local cuisine made into frozen food, such as frozen fish/seafood, meat, ready meals, potato products, bakery products, pizza, and others. As per the analysis, the product's market scale, as mentioned earlier, will grow steadily in the forthcoming years. The increased consumer spending on cold-stored food is expected to expand the Chinese Frozen Food market in the near future. Thereon, frozen fish/seafood holds the lion's share in the Chinese frozen food industry, with the increasing consumer choice towards frozen fish/seafood being as nutritious as fresh. Moreover, frozen fish/seafood can be preserved longer than fresh produce that succumbs to vitamins and minerals over time.



China Frozen Food Market to Expand with a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2027

The frozen industry occupies a considerable position in the food market in China. Today, Millennials have a dynamic lifestyle with less time available for cooking. Hence, the convenience of frozen food is one of the critical factors estimated to keep propelling the frozen food industry growth over the forecast period. Also, most Chinese families use refrigerators which enable them to follow the pace of modern life. Consequently, frozen food will naturally come into Chinese grocery lists. In the future, product innovation and logistic infrastructure evolution are expected to boost the sector further.



Amongst Consumers, Frozen Foods Have Grown in Popularity

By Consumers, the report has covered the Household and Catering Service Industry amongst the top users of frozen foods, including the objective of frozen foods to aid the cooking process and elongate the shelf life. Moreover, frozen foods are growing in popularity as consumers are concerned about spoilage of fresh food. Notwithstanding, frozen food is considered an imperative component of the meals cooked and served in Household and Catering Service. Further, the overall distribution channel development existing in the realms of the frozen food industry in China is boosting the market expansion readily.



The Online Distribution Channel to Gain Huge Market Share

By Distribution Channel, we have covered offline and online distribution channels. Today, Chinese consumers are increasingly shopping through offline and online distribution channels. The offline channel accounts for a significant share throughout. The availability of infrastructures like freezing and temperature-controlled outlets makes offline distribution channels a dominant distribution channel for frozen products in China. However, with the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphone usage, the online distribution channel is gaining traction as one of the major platforms to showcase and sell frozen food products. As per the analysis, the online distribution channel is estimated to gain a considerable market share during 2021-2027.



The report provides a detailed analysis of China Frozen Food Industry.



Product Type - Market has been studied from 7 viewpoints:

Frozen Fish/Sea Food

Frozen Meat

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Bakery Products

Frozen Pizza

Consumer - Market has been studied from 3 viewpoints:

Household

Catering Service Industry

Distribution - Market has been studied from 2 viewpoints:

Offline

Online

