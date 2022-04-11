U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -3.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3770
    +1.0570 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,607.34
    -3,480.96 (-8.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

China's game engine Cocos raises $50M, goes beyond games

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Cocos Technologies, a China-based game engine provider that has been around since 2010, just announced it has picked up $50 million in a Series B funding round in a bid to work on development and move beyond games. Investors include CCB Trust, a subsidiary of China Construction Bank, GGV Capital, and real-time communication solution provider Agora, a long time partner of Cocos.

Cocos is best known for its cross-platform, open-source engine for 2D mobile games, but many have argued it has fallen behind in the 3D era. To play catchup, the Beijing-based company added 3D capabilities to its engine last year. The Chinese company is not aiming to take on behemoths like Unreal or Unity though; rather, it sets sight on an overlooked trend -- the revival of HTML5 web games in China and elsewhere. It's also making forays into non-game scenarios like online education and autonomous driving.

Cocos is free to use, so over the years, it has generated capital from a mix of sources, including providing support and tutorials to third-party developers, getting funding from its Chinese parent Chukong, and running gaming industry events.

It has a major deal with Huawei to let global developers build games that run on the phone maker's in-house chips and HarmonyOS, billed as an alternative to Android. The company also supports Chinese search giant Baidu's metaverse platform Xirang, though it declined to share how exactly they work together.

These revenue streams have been able to sustain Cocos, but the company is ready to accelerate growth, which is why it sought out outside financing. Its team grew from about 100 employees 18 months ago to over 230 as of this month, Luke Stapley, a marketing director at Cocos, told TechCrunch.

The mini game renaissance

Since launching on WeChat in 2017, HTML5 games, or what the Tencent-owned messenger calls "mini games," have become a hit in China. For the past few years, Cocos has emerged as one of the main tools for building WeChat games. Most of these games are casual plays and monetize through ads rather than in-app purchases, which exempts them from acquiring the government-issued license that is increasingly hard to come by.

As a result, many Chinese indie game developers who lack the resource to apply for gaming permits are getting into HTML5 as that's one of the few ways they can make money.

"The progression of mini games is a revolution in China," suggested Stapley. The boom caught the eye of hardware makers like Vivo, which partnered up with Cocos to make its equivalent of mini games. "A lot of phone companies saw what WeChat was doing this and they said, hey, we would like to also have these mini games in our stores."

Cocos powers about 60% of China's mini games, Stapley claimed. The category is also taking off in Europe, where "people just love playing games," and Southeast Asia, where many users "don't have very good phones so H5 games are a lot easier to work with than high-end new games."

Cocos says its engine has served 1.4 million developers across 203 countries and regions worldwide. China is its largest market, followed by the US and Russia. South America and India are among its fastest-growing regions.

New arenas

Just as Unity has diversified its use cases into areas like architecture and aerospace, Cocos's simulation technology has also found new applications. Many large online education companies have been using Cocos's engine to create interactive online curricula, according to Stapley. A Chinese tech company that Coco cannot name due to a non-disclosure agreement is using its engine to work on advanced driving solutions and smart cockpits.

WeChat reaches 1M mini programs, half the size of Apple’s App Store

Recommended Stories

  • IAEA says Ukraine carried out first staff rotations at Chornobyl

    Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday that it had carried out the first staff rotation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in three weeks, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, adding the agency would send a mission there soon to assist in returning in to normality. Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said in early April they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus. The IAEA on Sunday said Ukraine had provided the agency with more information about damage to the site's analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring, saying the premises were "destroyed and the analytical instruments stolen, broken or otherwise disabled".

  • China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID

    Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology has implemented a so-called "closed-loop management" system at its main factory to keep production going as the country battles an Omicron wave of the coronavirus. The southern Chinese city of Ningde, where CATL is headquartered, has tightened prevention and control efforts because of a spate of COVID-19 cases, the company said in a statement on Monday. "For the moment, to ensure market supply to the best of our capabilities, we have adopted strict grid management measures for the orderly operation of Ningde production base," said CATL, the world's largest supplier of electric car batteries to automakers like Tesla.

  • Russian bank VTB no longer has control of European subsidiary -German regulator

    Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday. The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB. BaFin said following the sanctions, management at VTB's Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, and that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit.

  • Stocks of the Week: Aflac, Mosaic, Retailers

    The S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 5.83% and the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) slid 11.17% over the same time period. "With just over a quarter in the books in 2022, we are seeing a divergence in performance between large-cap stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) and small-caps (as measured by the Russell 2000)," TheStreet's Jonathan Heller noted on Real Money last week. "As of Thursday, April 7, the S&P was down 5.21% while the Russell was off by 10.21%," he said.

  • Putin to meet Austrian chancellor in first face-to-face with EU leader since war began

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday in what will be his first meeting with a European Union leader since launching his attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Nehammer tweeted that he would be meeting with Putin in Moscow on Monday, stressing that Austria was militarily neutral but saying…

  • Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray Recreate This Memorable Scene from "Twilight"

    Best friends Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray hilariously recreated a memorable scene from "Twilight" in a TikTok posted to Conan's account.

  • The 2024 presidential campaign is already flooded with dark money

    At least a dozen potential candidates for president have nonprofit groups that can raise undisclosed money aligned with them.

  • A look at six new funds begs the question: Is a slowdown really coming?

    There’s been talk of a slowdown in venture funding recently, with TechCrunch looking at it from different angles, including the fintech sector, a PitchBook report and even earlier on how startups should prepare in case it happens. For example, Leading Edge Capital closed on nearly $2 billion for its sixth fund, Base10 Partners brought in $460 million for its third fund, Founders Fund secured $5 billion for two funds, Freestyle raised $130 million for its sixth fund, and the list goes on and on.

  • From Gigli to Marry Me : A pop-culture timeline of Bennifer

    From "He'll Be Back" to him being back, plus "Jenny From the Block," Gigli, and everything in between.

  • Sullivan: US wants to see an ‘independent Ukraine’ and ‘a weakened and isolated Russia’

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. ultimately wants to see an “independent Ukraine” and “a weakened and isolated Russia.” Host Chuck Todd asked Sullivan during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if the Biden administration is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that Ukraine wins its…

  • China delivers anti-aircraft missiles to Serbia

    Serbia had signed for the missiles in 2020 under a contract that also included the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation-made CH-92 armed drone.

  • Pitbull Unveils 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now Tour With Iggy Azalea & Sean Paul

    The artist will be joined by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on select dates and cities.

  • Justin Bieber Wore the Ultimate Throwback Outfit

    Justin Bieber threw it back to his original style at his latest stop on the Justice Tour. In Tampa Florida, he wore a purple fitted pants and a hoodie.

  • Underrated items to grill

    This week, I am inclined to focus on some of the most forgotten, less considered, or most underrated items to cook on the grill.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Busy Taking Selfies in Latest Balenciaga Campaign

    Balenciaga has been killing the social media game lately, having recently debuted a series of...

  • Kim Kardashian says Ye's 'not really a part' of Hulu show; Kourtney dishes on drunk Vegas wedding

    The Kardashian-Jenners are dishing on all things "The Kardashians," from Ye's involvement to what separates their Hulu era from "Keeping Up."

  • Manhole Explosion in Times Square Prompts Crowd to Run

    A small crowd of people were seen running in New York City’s Times Square after a reported manhole explosion that prompted a response from firefighters.New York Fire Department responded to three manhole fires in Times Square, PIX11 reported.These videos posted to Instagram by Flo Patiño show a crowd running while firefighters respond to the incident. Credit: Flo Patiño via Storyful

  • Why should you care about Unreal Engine 5?

    Epic recently released the first public version of its Unreal Engine 5, a sprawling multi-tool development environment for games and other 3D content... immediately followed by a $2 billion investment from Sony and the Lego family. It may be hard to imagine something looking more awesome than the vistas of the aforementioned games, but more goes into a new generation of gaming than best-case-scenario screenshots.

  • Sega says its 'Super Game' project is actually multiple AAA titles

    Sega has revealed that its 'Super Game' might use NFTs — and it's not just one game.

  • The Chinese Gaming Industry Is About To Start Moving Again After Devastating Nine-Month Freeze

    After a nine-month hiatus that put the Chinese games industry on edge, China’s culture regulators have finally started issuing new approvals for domestic games so they can be published within the country.