China's Geely to launch seven electrified models under new brand Galaxy

A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo

(Reuters) - China's Geely Auto said on Thursday it aimed to launch seven electrified models under a new premium brand in the next two years.

Of the seven models planned for the Geely Galaxy brand featuring its self-developed battery system, three will be pure electric cars while four will be hybrid models, the company said in a statement.

Geely will deliver the L7 hybrid SUV and L6 hybrid sedan in the second and third quarters of 2023, while the pure electric E8 will be delivered in the fourth quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)