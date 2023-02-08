China's Guangdong hosts premade delicacy tasting event in Canada

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- A news report from GDToday: Boiled fish with pickled cabbage, sea bass with wine sauce, breaded shrimp stick, Siu Mai... On February 4, China's Guangdong hosted a premade food tasting and exchange activity titled "Chinese New Year with Hometown Flavour" in Toronto, Canada.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of officials sent congratulatory letters to the event, extending welcome to Guangdong premade food's entry into the Canadian market and wishing everybody a happy Chinese New Year.

Jean Yip, Member of Parliament of Scarborough—Agincourt, read the congratulatory letter of Mr. Justin Trudeau. In his letter, Mr. Justin Trudeau wrote, "Amidst a range of global challenges, having conversations about food industries, products, and supplies is more important than ever before."

Li Tong, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, delivered a congratulatory speech at the event. She stated that Chinese food culture is broad and profound, and premade food is the product of the times with huge growth potential. "We hope that Guangdong premade food industry can open up a new prospect in Canada and drive the whole industrial chain's development so as to further China-Canada economic exchanges and practical cooperation."

The event has witnessed the inauguration of the Guangdong Prepared Cuisine Industry Development Center of North America. Initiated by EachTehcnology, the center includes members from prepared food's industrial chains, supply chains and cross-border investment. It is committed to promote the industry's exchanges and development between China and Canada.

Two panel discussions were organized on the premade food industry's development prospects as well as its impact on people's lives. Representatives from local chambers of commerce, Guangdong prepared food enterprises including Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd and Evergreen Conglomerate, Canada-based Sunny Foodmart Group were invited to brainstorm ideas on Guangdong premade food's access to Canadian market.

"Our products such as Golden Pomfret and Fotiaoqiang are available in major supermarkets in Canada. We are developing more cuisines to serve not only the Chinese community but also international consumers to make them feel as accustomed and convenient as eating pizza," said the representative of Evergreen Conglomerate.

Guests are tasting Guangdong prepared cuisine.

During the event, 200 fish prepared delicacies were donated by the Guangdong Prepared Cuisine Industry Development Center of North America to the elderly Chinese in the Mon Sheong Home for the Aged as a wish for a prosperous new year.

About 100 guests from the Government of Canada, the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, industrial associations, chambers of commerce, catering companies and media outlets have attended the event.

