U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,789.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.25
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.60
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    +0.61 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2100
    +0.2320 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,496.87
    -1,591.29 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.28
    -49.24 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,139.65
    -100.41 (-0.33%)
     

China's Hainan Airlines rises by maximum 5% on restructuring plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Hainan Airlines Airbus commercial passenger aircraft is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares in Hainan Airlines, the flagship carrier of embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, rose as much as 5% on Monday, its maximum level allowed for the day, after it gave an update on its restructuring plans.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that China's HNA Group will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) after its restructuring, which will go to eleven of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines.

Hainan Airlines said in a separate statement on Monday that it would use funds from strategic investors and future operating income to repay debts.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande, Ever Given: Why are so many Chinese-language brands prefixed “Ever”?

    Evergrande, Ever Given, Everbright: They all bear the short prefix "Ever." It's a part of an auspiciously chosen name, but it also tells the story of China's political and cultural evolution over the past 100 years.

  • Gaming company Kepler raises $120 million from China's NetEase

    Kepler Interactive, a game publisher co-owned and run by developers, on Tuesday said it got $120 million in funding from Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc. The group, formed with seven gaming companies including Alpha Channel and Sloclap, plans to offer game studio founders to become co-owners, share resources and financial gains, while being charge of their own studios. "We have a studio committee, which meets on a weekly basis, they get involved in major company decisions, but they don't get involved into individual studio decisions, so the studios remain independent," CEO Alexis Garavaryan said in an interview.

  • Asia Stocks Slip on Rising Treasury Yields, Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asia stocks slipped on Tuesday after a jump in Treasury yields as investors priced in the start of Federal Reserve tapering and elevated energy prices. The dollar edged up. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignMSCI Inc.’s index of Asia Pacific stock

  • China says Canada should 'draw lessons' from Huawei exec case

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The release of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou shows China's strength and Canada should "draw lessons," China's foreign ministry said on Monday, after state media called it an opportunity for a reboot of bilateral relations. Meng landed in Huawei's home city of Shenzhen aboard a government-chartered plane on Saturday to much fanfare, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing shortly after Meng's 2018 detention returned home. Meng's return shows the ability of the Chinese government and ruling Communist Party to protect its citizens, companies, and interests, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular daily briefing.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Thailand to reopen to more vaccinated visitors from November

    Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from Nov. 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said on Monday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector. The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Cha-am, and follow the successful reopening of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated people in pilot schemes since July. Authorities will also reduce the quarantine time nationwide for visitors arriving from Oct. 1, the COVID-19 task force said, halving it to seven days for vaccinated arrivals, and cutting it to 10 days for those not inoculated.

  • Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, eye China power crunch

    Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. In early trade Tuesday, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down nearly 1%, while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.6%. China's blue chip index CSI300 edged up 0.1% at the open, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.44%.

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.