China's Huawei launches new brand for intelligent driving

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province·Reuters
Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled a new brand for intelligent driving on Wednesday.

The new brand Qiankun intends to empower intelligence in the driving chassis, audio and driver's seat, and provide ultimate user experience, Jin Yuzhi, CEO of Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solution (IAS) business unit, said during an event ahead of the Beijing auto show.

"2024 will be the first year for mass commercialisation of smart driving and the cumulative number of cars on road equipping with the Huawei self-driving system will top 500,000 by the year-end," Jin said.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

