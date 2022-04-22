U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.50
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,624.00
    -85.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,677.50
    -50.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.00
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    -1.51 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.39 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    +2.76 (+13.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2867
    -0.0167 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4420
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,346.23
    -1,470.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.83
    -32.09 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.36
    -47.59 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

China's Instagram-like Xiaohongshu joins the tech layoff bloodbath, cutting about 10% of employees

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
Instagram-like Xiaohongshu is laying off up to 10% of its workforce. Here, employees package merchandise for Xiaohongshu at a logistic base of in China in November 2021.
Instagram-like Xiaohongshu is laying off up to 10% of its workforce. Here, employees package merchandise for Xiaohongshu at a logistic base of in China in November 2021.Yang Meiqing/VCG via Getty Images

  • Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu has laid off 10% of its workforce, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • It joins other big Chinese tech firms which have axed, or plan to axe thousands of jobs.

  • The industry is reeling from the impacts of Beijing's regulatory crackdowns and a cooling economy.

China's equivalent of Instagram, Xiaohongshu, is the latest tech firm to lay off workers as the sector wrestles with Beijing's crackdown.

Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle e-commerce platform whose name means "little red book," is popular with China's Gen Z for its blend of influencers and shopping. The app claims to have around 200 million users, mostly in China.

The app has laid off between 9% to 10% of its workforce, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider Friday.

The workers were dismissed after a performance review in March, the spokesperson said, describing these as "normal HR optimizations."

While the spokesperson declined to say how many employees were let go, the company said on a Chinese job recruitment portal that it has more than 2,000 employees in Shanghai, Beijing, and Wuhan, suggesting cuts may affect hundreds of workers. Insider understands that employees were laid off across the company.

Some Chinese social media users claimed they work at Xiaohongshu and were asked to leave the same day they were dismissed.

"I was dismissed. I thought Xiaohongshu was on the rise. But like a bolt from the blue, I was asked to leave the same day they dismissed me, I didn't even get my year-end performance bonus. I'll delete Xiaohongshu from my phone," a screenshot of a user's comments on Maimai, China's LinkedIn equivalent, shows. Insider couldn't independently verify the post's authenticity.

The firm's spokesperson said: "Affected employees are given a buffer period."

Insider understands that Xiaohongshu would previously give underperforming employees time to turn their performance around before being cut. Amid the pressures of a weaker economy and Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech, the company appears to have gotten tougher.

Xiaohongshu's axed employees join the masses of tech workers reportedly being let go by China's major tech companies. Last month, Insider reported that at least 400 were laid off at Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, while Reuters reported that its competitors — Alibaba, and text-messaging and gaming giant Tencent — are cutting tens of thousands of jobs this year.

Chinese social media users have been captivated by the constant flow of news of dismissals and worrying about the impact of mass layoffs.

Insider reported that some companies are trying to maintain a positive tone around the layoffs by describing them as "graduation" and congratulating affected employees.

The rumblings on social media prompted China's cyberspace regulator to say earlier this month that employment in the sector has remained largely stable.

It said that between last July and mid-March, some 216,800 workers left and 295,900 new hires joined the 12 internet companies it spoke to.

The dismissals come amid Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector

Though layoffs at China's tech firms are not uncommon, this round of dismissals is large-scale and coincides with Beijing's crackdown on homegrown tech giants.

In recent years, China has launched antitrust probes against tech companies, increased oversight of data security, and restricted consumers' usage of internet and gaming platforms. At the same time, China's tech firms are struggling to get users and consumers to spend more amid a cooling economy.

That may be prompting these companies to look elsewhere for growth. Insider previously reported that Xiaohongshu was hiring outside of China with the aim of launching internationally. Tencent has been ramping up its investments in gaming studios overseas to make up for losses in China, an analyst told Forbes.

In November, investors including Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Tencent, and Alibaba injected $500 million into Xiaohongshu, bringing its valuation to $20 billion, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • California will keep pandemic pay rules for workers through 2022

    California workplace regulators on Thursday extended mandatory pay for workers affected by the coronavirus through the end of 2022, acting more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September.

  • Are you suffering from investing FUD?

    Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt doesn't just occur in crypto investing. Here are a few things to consider when you’re facing down FUD in these times.

  • Festival-Goers Gravitate Towards Minimalism and Comfort for Coachella 2022

    After a three-year hiatus, Coachella has finally returned to Palm Springs kicking off the 2022...

  • Why the New Ukraine Aid Package Is About More Than Saving Mariupol

    The former empire and heir to the Soviet Union, Russia has been publicly preaching a gospel of cooperation with the West for the last two decades, yet no one watching truly believes Putin’s Russia to be a benevolent giant that spans 11 time zones. Starting a war in Ukraine did little to comfort those who had fallen for Putin’s promises.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Don't assume their recent performances are a reflection of what's brewing for these outfits.

  • Cuba is cracking down. As always, that means more Cubans escaping the island | Editorial

    Life in Cuba is becoming unbearable. The U.S. State Department confirmed it last week, releasing a human-rights report revealing it has received credible evidence of “unlawful killings, forced disappearances and torture of political activists inside Cuba.”

  • Blocking the Sun Is a Risky Gambit for Fighting Climate Change. It May Also Be Our Best Option.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the heart of Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, California, there’s a group of retired physicists and engineers working on a nozzle to save their grandchildrens’ lives. The team, affectionately dubbed “the Old Salts”, designed the nozzle to spray sea salt particles in a specific size and concentration into the air. Once finished, it’ll be used to inject the substance into the skies over certain regions of the world.It’s all part of an exper

  • America Gave Up on Overtime—and It’s Costing Workers $35,451 a Year

    American workers are increasingly underpaid, overworked, and overwhelmed. If you’re under the age of 45, you may have no idea that overtime pay is even a thing. Profits are up, real wages are down, and income inequality has soared to its highest level since the Gilded Age.

  • Earth Day: China tops US as world's second-largest climate funds market as sustainable investing gains traction, Morningstar says

    Sustainable investing has continued to accelerate in global markets, with China overtaking the United States as the second-largest climate funds market in the world last year, reflecting favourable domestic conditions for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, Morningstar said. Assets in the Chinese climate funds market grew by 149 per cent from 2020 to US$46.7 billion last year. The US, bumped into third place after Europe and China in market size, saw assets totalling US$31 bill

  • Tesla's New Car Is a Fantasy for Sci-Fi Fans

    Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, has promised a futuristic car as Tesla's future vehicle. On April 7, he promised that this vehicle, which will be neither the Model 3 sedan nor the Model Y SUV as he had hinted in 2019, will be a new model. "There's going to be a dedicated Robotaxi that's going to look quite futuristic," the tech tycoon said during the grand opening of the $1.1 billion Tesla factory in Texas.

  • Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies

  • Russia isolates occupied areas and shoots aid workers, Ukraine continues evacuations

    Russian forces have isolated occupied settlements in northeast Ukraine in the Kharkiv region Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense said Thursday, adding that they have been firing upon volunteer aid workers.

  • The 16 Best Bottles of Whiskey Deserve Pride of Place on Your Bar Cart

    Our complete guide to the greatest whiskey from around the world, including the best bottles to buy right now.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Trigger Capital Flight, State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a painful week for traders of China’s stocks, bonds and currency as growing fears about the fallout from the nation’s Covid Zero strategy send markets tumbling.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.