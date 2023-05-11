China's JD.com promotes finance chief to take over as CEO

A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES Asia 2016 in Shanghai

(Reuters) -China's e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, said on Thursday that its chief executive Xu Lei will step down and the chief financial official of the company will take over the position.

Xu Lei, who has been officially CEO for a year, will retire in June "due to personal reasons", the company said in a statement.

He will begin the process of handing the CEO role over to Sandy Xu Ran immediately, according to the company.

Xu Lei has been with JD.com for over a decade and after his retirement he will serve as the first chairman of the advisory council of the company.

Sandy Xu has a long career in the auditing sector. Before joining JD in 2018, she was an audit partner and spent nearly 20 years with Pricewaterhousecoopers in China and the U.S.

Meanwhile, Ian Su Shan, the current finance chief of JD Logistics, will take over as CFO of the company.

Beijing-based independent industry analyst Liu Xingliang said he believes the change in management will not lead to changes in JD's operational strategy.

The Beijing-headquartered company beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, driven by resilient demand for its e-commerce platform from online shoppers.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose nearly 4% in trading before the bell.

Even after the strict COVID-19 related curbs were lifted late last year, customer spending on online platforms remains high as the pandemic has largely changed shopping habits, making e-commerce firms such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD a big beneficiary of the shift.

"JD saw strong growth in profitability in the first quarter as we continued to streamline our operations, optimize our product portfolio and expand our service offerings," said Lei Xu.

Reuters reported in March that JD was planning to spin off its property and industrial units and list them on the Hong Kong stock exchange in deals worth $1 billion each.

Revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to 242.96 billion yuan ($35.15 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 239.42 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 6.26 billion yuan for the quarter ended March 31, from a loss of 2.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Kim Coghill)