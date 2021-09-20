U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,384.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    +0.75 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.70
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0190
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,153.33
    -1,084.68 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.45
    -43.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

China's leading civil aviation college embraces 70th birthday

·2 min read

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC), China's leading civil aviation college based in the country's northern port city of Tianjin, will celebrate its 70th founding anniversary on September 25.

Over the past 70 years, CAUC has developed into the main base and force of China's civil aviation personnel training and scientific and technological innovation. Known as the cradle of the country's civil aviation talents, the university is also a scientific and technological research hub and a platform for international cultural exchanges in the civil aviation field.

Co-established by the country's civil aviation watchdog, local government and education ministry, CAUC now has more than 28,000 students, 75 aircraft for flight teaching and training and 22 aircraft for aircraft maintenance practice.

The university is also a full member of ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme. It co-founded the Sino-European Institute of Aviation Engineering with Group des Ecoles Aeronautiques et Spatiales (GEA), which has systematically introduced the French engineer education model. In June 2016, it was rated as an excellent project of Sino-French university cooperation by the two countries.

CAUC seeks to build a national strategic scientific and technological force, highlighting scientific and technological innovation in aircraft safety and airworthiness, airspace planning and operation safety, future airport and intelligent equipment, general aviation and security, environment and sustainable development of civil aviation.

Efforts are also being made to strengthen scientific and technological support for the development of domestic large aircraft, engines and smart civil aviation, make breakthroughs in the core technologies related with the industry's development, and strive to develop technical standards in civil aviation's key areas.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-leading-civil-aviation-college-embraces-70th-birthday-301379903.html

SOURCE CAUC

