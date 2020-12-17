U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.00
    +7.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,220.00
    +59.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,695.75
    +30.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.26
    +0.44 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.90
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9200
    -0.0030 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3340
    -0.1090 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,775.74
    +459.93 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.32
    +43.22 (+11.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,570.91
    +57.59 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.85
    +34.45 (+0.13%)
     

China's Luckin Coffee will pay $180 million to settle accounting fraud charges

Rita Liao
·2 min read
luckin
luckin

China's embattled coffee delivery startup Luckin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to pay a $180 million penalty to settle charges that it overstated its revenues, expenses, and losses by the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The announcement by the market regulator arrived Wednesday evening, months after short-seller Muddy Waters first reported the alleged fraud early this year. In response to the allegations, Luckin said in April it would launch an internal probe. In June, the SEC said it would delist Luckin, and in July, Luckin admitted it did cook its books.

The fiasco came only a year after Luckin raised $651 million through its first time sale on Nasdaq. The company was founded in October 2017, making it one of the fastest companies to go from a startup to a public company.

The startup, which aspired to take a piece of Starbucks' sizable market share in China, allegedly fabricated more than $300 million in sales between at least April 2019 through January 2020, said the SEC announcement. Certain employees were found attempting to conceal the fraud by inflating the firm's expenses by more than $190 million, "creating a fake operations database, and altering accounting and bank records to reflect the false sales."

Luckin neither admitted or denied these claims, which were filed in a court in the Southern District of New York. The settlement is subject to court approval and the transfer of funds to security holders will need approval by Chinese authorities.

In September, China's market regulator fined Luckin and 45 companies involved in Luckin's frauds a total of $9 million after an investigation revealed the coffee company faked its numbers.

Despite the fraudulent scandal, Luckin claims business is still as usual. Operations of the firm and its stores are currently "stable and normal," said the company in a notice on Wednesday.

"Luckin will continue to cooperate with regulators and prioritize compliance. In the meantime, our management and staff will continue to ensure the firm's stable operation."

Short-sellers have been going after U.S.-listed Chinese firms this year. A report from Wolfpack Research accused iQiyi, a major Chinese video streaming service backed by Baidu, of inflating its numbers, a claim that triggered an SEC probe. GSX Techedu, a Chinese after-school tutoring company, was under a similar SEC investigation after short-seller Citron Research said the company fabricated sales numbers.

"While there are challenges in our ability to effectively hold foreign issuers and their officers and directors accountable to the same extent as U.S. issuers and persons, we will continue to use all our available resources to protect investors when foreign issuers violate the federal securities laws," said Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, in the regulator's announcement on Luckin.

Latest Stories

  • Tilray shares surge 25% on merger with Aphria to create world's largest cannabis company

    Tilray and Aphria plan to merge to create the world's largest cannabis company.

  • After Nikola Flop, These Electric Truck Stocks Are Making Key Moves

    Hyliion, Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors were on the move Wednesday as Wall Street takes a closer look at electric truck stocks.

  • Tesla is a 'prime' candidate to see its stock plummet after it enters S&P 500, analyst says

    At least one Tesla analyst says the company's lofty stock price should come crashing down to $60 to $80 a share.

  • 2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

    In a post-lockdown world there is one sector that could outperform all others and, within that sector, there are two stocks all investors should be watching closely

  • This retirement investment generates steady income without dramatic risk

    One of the most challenging aspects of managing money in the past few years has been extraordinarily low yields from government bonds — bordering on zero and even negative when you consider inflation. Given that bonds make up a large percentage of traditional retirement investor portfolios, that lack of that steady income hurts. Retirees typically have broad income diversification, beyond government debt, through high-yield debt, emerging market bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds and inflation-protected government bonds (TIPS).

  • Moderna Party Ending, Analysts Caution Before Shot Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc’s swift rise -- much of it driven by daytraders speculating over the chances of its Covid-19 vaccine getting approval -- is picking up more detractors on Wall Street by the day.Morgan Stanley is the latest to downgrade the stock after its 653% rally this year through Tuesday’s trading. The bank expects the shares will be driven by “vaccine revenue realization, vaccine competition and long-term Covid-19 revenue sustainability” over the next year or so.The stock fell as much as 8.8% to $134.31 per share at the open on Wednesday. Moderna’s shot will face a Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday, and soon after the vaccine is likely to get regulatory clearance.Now is the time to step to the sidelines as investor expectations are “closer to the bull case than the bear case on Covid-19,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Harrison wrote to clients, cutting their rating to equal-weight from overweight.The bank’s 12-month price target was raised to $150 from $100, which is below the biotech’s record closing price of $169.86 reached earlier this month.Moderna’s valuation may be at risk if retail interest wanes as new vaccines become a reality. Pfizer Inc., the other frontrunner in the search for a shot, has sold off roughly 11% in the past six trading days. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE’s inoculation received an emergency use authorization at the end of last week.Morgan Stanley’s downgrade follows a similar warning from Jefferies analyst Michael Yee, who cut his rating to hold from buy overnight citing the “significant stock run and elevated expectations.” An analyst at Needham also cut his stock rating last Wednesday. Moderna now has nine buys, seven holds and two sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The average analyst price target of $136 indicates there may be a little more downside to come before specialist investors can safely get back into the stock. As one of the top biotech outperformers for the year, Moderna is also a prime target for bears. Close to $4 billion in shares are shorted, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Falls On Fed Move; McConnell Touts 'Significant' Stimulus Progress

    The Dow rallied after the latest Fed meeting. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell touted stimulus progress.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Cloud Stocks, Names Top Picks For 2021

    Cloud services is one segment that has gotten a big boost in 2020 due to the pandemic, with many cloud stocks up big year-to-date. On Wednesday, BofA Securities reinstated coverage of five cloud stocks and named its top picks in the group.The Cloud Analyst: Brad Sills reinstated coverage of the following cloud stocks: * Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Buy rating, $256 price target. * Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), Buy rating, $275 price target. * Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY), Buy rating, $265 price target. * ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Buy rating, $650 price target. * Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Neutral rating, $68 price target.Related Link: 6 Cloud Stocks KeyBanc Likes Right NowThe Cloud Thesis: Sills is anticipating bullish momentum will continue for cloud stocks in 2021 and beyond, but he said some stocks are more compelling values than others.BofA is projecting that Microsoft can maintain double-digit revenue growth for at least the next three to five years, driven by the continued success of its Azure cloud infrastructure platform, the analyst said.In addition, Office 265 and a booming Xbox gaming business should generate tailwinds for Microsoft, he said. Workday is well-positioned to continue to gain market share in the human capital management and financials markets, which are worth a combined $29.7 billion this year, Sills said. Workday's massive installed base of around 3,500 cloud customers gives the company a competitive advantage over peers, the analyst said. While Oracle's cloud business has been accelerating, he said its cloud transition is still in the early stages, creating risk for investors.BofA projects that about 69% of Oracle's fiscal 2021 revenue will come from its zero-growth, legacy on-premise licensing, maintenance and hardware businesses.Sills named Salesforce as a top cloud stock pick due to its large installed user base and its impressive organic revenue growth runway."With sustained low 20s org rev growth possible in the coming years, and modest sales productivity improvement, we believe CRM will likely generate solid Margin expansion and 25%+ FCF growth," the analyst said.His other top stock pick is ServiceNow, which he said is a key driver of workplace automation."ServiceNow screens well in our 4M's framework for software investing - Market, competitive Moat, Management strength and Margin potential." Benzinga's Take: There are certainly plenty of attractive growth stories in the cloud software space, but many of these stocks have gone on huge runs in recent years and are already pricing in several more years of outsized growth.The key for investors in the near-term will be identifying which stocks have room to run and which ones are already fully valued based on their growth outlooks.Photo courtesy of Workday. Latest Ratings for CRM DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020B of A SecuritiesReinstatesBuy Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Dec 2020CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for CRM View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Snowflake Option Trader Dumps M In Call Contracts * Here's What Slack Analysts Say Investors Should Do Now(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coinbase CEO Pens Words of Caution to Crypto Newcomers

    Brian Armstrong has provided sobering words to new entrants of cryptocurrency.

  • Buy Luminar (LAZR) Stock Because $41 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Riding the coattails of two very voguish 2020 trends - SPAC mergers and new vehicle tech - it has taken Luminar Technologies (LAZR) no time at all to make its presence felt in 2020’s bubbly stock market. The lidar maker shot out of the gates on December 3 with shares more than doubling over its first week as a publicly traded company.But buzzy stocks are prone to wild swings of volatility and the stock pulled back following the surge. The selloff appeared to conclude on Tuesday with a violent 18% drop after investors got spooked by some seemingly unfavorable comments.Mobileye’s CEO said in an interview that the company’s 2025 plans for a self-driving car could come with inhouse-built lidar sensors instead of the ones made by Luminar.So, evidently investors were dismayed by the statement, especially since only last month, Luminar signed on the dotted line with Mobileye to supply lidar for its 1st generation Robotaxi.However, Northland analyst Gus Richard says it all amounts to a storm in a teacup. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons why the CEO’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt: “1) We do not believe an internal lidar system could be ready for 2025 production. 2) LAZR will be the entrenched supplier to Mobileye by that time. 3) Intel is developing lidar, and we believe INTC's SiP group has other priorities. 4) If Mobileye had an internal solution ready to go they would not have announced a deal with LAZR.”Intel – which owns Mobileye – has for several years been focused on developing lidar, via its Silicon Photonics (SiP) unit. However, Richard says, “It is an R&D project.”Richard estimates that in order to develop an auto-grade lidar system fit for purpose in a level 4 or level 5 autonomous vehicle, it would take Intel 5 years and cost between $500 million to $1 billion.Considering Intel’s recent woes, the analyst is skeptical the company would dedicate so much capital and resources toward such an endeavor.Additionally, once Luminar’s product is “integrated with Mobileye’s software stack in initial autonomous cars it will be difficult to rip out.”“Intel has bigger problems,” Richard concluded, “And SiP is one of the technologies that could help them regain a competitive edge in its core microprocessor business.”Richard puts his money where his mouth is, upgrading LAZR from Market Perform (i.e. Hold) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). The analyst suggests that if everything goes as planned, LAZR will be a $41 stock in the next 12 months, implying 68% return. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and LAZR is one of those. Richard's is the only recent analyst review of this stock, and it is decidedly positive. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    After a year that most of us want to forget, 2021 is shaping up to start with stability and an even keel. The election is safely behind us, the new Biden Administration promises a ‘no drama’ approach, a closely divided and hyper-partisan Congress is unlikely to enact any sweeping legislation, reform or otherwise, and COVID vaccines are ready for distribution. It’s a recipe for a calm news cycle.Which makes it a perfect time to buy into the stock market. Investors can read the tea leaves, or study the data – whatever their preferred mode of stock analysis – and use this period of calm to make rational choices on the stock moves. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks that present a bullish case. All three meet a profile that should interest value investors. They hold unanimous Strong Buy consensus ratings, along with a ‘perfect 10’ from the Smart Score. That score, a unique measure, evaluates a stock based on 8 factors with a proven high correlation to future overperformance. A ‘10’ score indicates a strong likelihood that the stock will rise in the coming year. And finally, all three of these stocks present with double-digit upside potentials, indicating that they are still undervalued.UMH Properties (UMH)We’ll start in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, with UMH Properties. This company, which started out after WWII in the mobile home industry, later become the premier builder of manufactured housing. Today, UMH owns and manages a portfolio of 124 manufactured housing communities, spread across 8 states in the Northeast and Midwest, and totaling well over 23,000 units. As a REIT, UMH has benefitted from the nature of manufactured houses as affordable options in the housing market. UMH both sells the manufactured homes to residents, while leasing the plots on which the properties stand, and leases homes to residents. The company’s same-property income, a key metric, showed 8.6% year-over-year increase in the third quarter.Also in the third quarter, UMH reported a 16% yoy increase in top line revenue, showing $43.1 million compared to $37.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Funds from Operations, another key metric in the REIT sector, came in at 11 cents per share, down from 14 cents in 3Q19. The decrease came as the company redeemed $2.9 million in Series B Preferred Stock.REIT’s are required to return income to shareholders, and UMH accomplishes this with a reliable dividend and a high yield of 4.7%. The payment, at 18 cents per common share, is paid quarterly and has been held stable for over a decade.Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross believes the company is in a sound position to create value for both households and shareholders."We believe that UMH has proven that it can bring attractive, affordable housing to either renters or homeowners more efficiently than has been possible with vertical rental housing. As UMH improves its cost of funds, it can compete more effectively with other MH community owners in the public and private realms, and because it has a successful formula to turn around undermanaged communities, we think that UMH can consolidate privately-owned properties over the next few years to build on its potential for value creation," Ross opined.To this end, Ross rates UMH a Buy, and her $20 price target implies a 25% one-year upside. (To watch Ross’s track record, click here)Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy on UMH is based on 5 recent reviews. The stock is selling for $15.92, and the $18.40 average price target suggests it has room for 15% growth from that level. (See UMH stock analysis on TipRanks)Laird Superfood (LSF)Laird Superfood is a newcomer to the stock markets, having gone public just this past September. The company manufactures and markets a range of plant-based, nutrient-dense food additives and snacks, and is most known for its line of specialized non-dairy coffee creamers. Laird targets customers looking to add nutrition and an energy boost to their diet.Since its September IPO, the company has reported Q3 earnings. Revenue was strong, at $7.6 million, beating the forecast by over 26% and coming in 118% above the year-ago figure. The company also reported a 115% yoy growth in online sales. Ecommerce now makes up 49% of the company’s net sales – no surprise during the ‘corona year.’The review on the stock comes from Robert Burleson, a 5-star analyst from Canaccord. Burleson reiterates his bullish position, saying, “We continue to view LSF as an attractive platform play on strong demand trends for plant-based, functional foods, noting LSF’s competitively differentiated omni-channel approach and ingredients ethos. Over time, we expect LSF to be able to leverage its brand and vertically integrated operation into success in a broad range of plant-based categories, driving outsized top-line growth and healthy margin expansion.”Burleson rates LSF shares a Buy alongside a $70 price target. This figure indicates his confidence in ~63% growth on the one-year horizon. (To watch Burleson’s track record, click here)Laird has not attracted a lot of analyst attention, but those who have reviewed the stock agree with Burleson’s assessment. LSF has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock’s $62.33 average price target suggests room for ~39% upside in the coming year. (See LSF stock analysis on TipRanks)TravelCenters of America (TA)Last but not least is TravelCenters of America, a major name in the transportation sector. TravelCenters owns, operates, and franchises full-service highway rest stops across the US – an important niche in a country that relies heavily on long-haul trucking, and in which private car ownership has long encouraged the ‘road trip’ mystique. TA’s network of rest stops offers travelers convenience stores and fast-food restaurants in addition to gasoline and diesel fuel and the expected amenities.The corona crisis has been hard time for TA, as lockdown regulations put a damper on travel. The company’s revenues bottomed out in Q2, falling to $986 million, but rose 28% sequentially to hit $1.27 billion in Q3. EPS, at 61 cents, was also strong, and showed impressive 165% year-over-year growth. These gains came as the economy started reopening – and with air travel still restricted, automobiles become the default for long distance, a circumstance that benefits TravelCenters. Covering TravelCenters for BTIG is analyst James Sullivan, who rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target suggests a 22% upside over the coming year. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Sullivan noted, "TA is in the process of moving on from a series of unsuccessful initiatives under the prior management team. The current new management team has strengthened the balance sheet and intends to improve operations through both expense cuts and revenue-generating measures which should boost margins [...] While we expect the 2020 spend to be focused on non-revenue generating maintenance and repair items, we expect in 2021 and beyond that higher spending should generate good ROI…” All in all, TravelCenters shares get a unanimous thumbs up, with 3 Buys backing the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares sell for $32.87, and the average price target of $38.33 suggests an upside potential of ~17%. (See TA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Will Apple's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will reach $200 by 2022.Apple Stock Forecast Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. As of 2020, the iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from North and South America, with the remainder earned internationally.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksAt the time of publishing, Apple trades at $127.88, and 78% of Benzinga traders and investors said Apple would reach $200 per share by the end of next year.Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Apple will increase off heightened demand for consumer electronics post-pandemic, diversification of revenue streams by means of subscription services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as critical acclaim for the new M1 and M2 computer chips.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Micron Or Intel Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Apple Or Google Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Pfizer’s Stock Has Reached Its Limit, According to One Analyst

    RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky says Pfizer’s vaccine opportunity has been fully discounted in its stock price.

  • Here’s BofA’s List of 4 Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy Now

    This has been a big year for software stocks, but there may well be further gains ahead. BofA Global Securities analyst Brad Sills has some ideas on how to play the trend.

  • China Web Retailer Soars 400% on Second Day After IPO in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wunong Net Technology Co. shares soared as much as 402% on Wednesday as the e-commerce company extended its climb in a second day of trading since its initial public offering, showcasing Wall Street’s recent appetite for newly listed companies.Stock in the retailer -- which sells “non-genetically modified” food products through its online store -- soared on the day as it triggered 12 volatility halts as of 2 p.m. in New York.Shares rose 141% on Tuesday after the Shenzhen-based company raised $30 million in its IPO.The stock’s debut is among a flurry of listings before the end of the year, which includes last week’s blockbuster offerings by DoorDash Inc., which climbed 86% on its first day, and Airbnb Inc., which surged 113%.Read more: Airbnb, DoorDash Rallies Stoke Debate on Pricing IPOs (1)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This month’s hottest IPO isn’t DoorDash or Airbnb — it’s artificial-intelligence company C3.ai

    Its work over the past decade to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise has real promise, and there is evidence through its early partnerships and customer success that it could lead to significant and stable growth. The company is led by CEO Tom Siebel, who had the same position at Siebel Systems, which was purchased by Oracle (ORCL) in 2006. The 68-year-old billionaire founded the company in 2009.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Amazon, Shopify Lead 5 Stocks Entering Buy Range Amid Stimulus Deal Buzz, Fed Meeting; Roku Rises Late

    Stimulus deal hopes and the Fed meeting led a positive stock market day. Amazon, Microsoft and Shopify entered buy range. Roku rose late on news that HBO Max will join its platform.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS is ‘setting the trap’ for bitcoin and virtual currency investors on 2020 tax form

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it harder for taxpayers to conceal cryptocurrency transactions.