U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,680.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,795.75
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6460
    -0.9090 (-0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,924.66
    -914.97 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.71
    +21.84 (+0.08%)
     

China's Nio opens trial for high-speed EV battery swapping stations

Reuters
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc began trial operation on Tuesday of faster, more efficient battery swapping stations in China in its push to make battery swapping a viable alternative to rival EV makers' rapid-charging technology.

With capacity to store up to 21 battery packs each, Nio's Power Swap Station 3.0 can speed up battery swapping to less than five minutes and lower the service cost per swap, Shen Fei, Nio senior vice president for power management, told reporters at an event in Shanghai last Thursday. The comments were embargoed for release on Tuesday.

Tesla's rapid-charging Supercharger allows EV users to top up vehicles to a range of 200 miles in 15 minutes.

Battery swapping allows drivers to replace depleted packs quickly with fully charged packs, rather than plugging the vehicle in to a charging point. Swapping could help to ease the strain on power grids at peak times when drivers recharge, but industry analysts and executives expect it would only become feasible if batteries become more standardised.

Nio is among only a handful of EV makers betting on battery swapping as a major power option for electric cars. Rival Tesla has dismissed battery swapping as "riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use".

Nio, which has set a target of 2,300 battery swapping stations globally by year-end, had 1,323 in operation as of March 23, Shen said. It aims for 900 of the latest power swap stations to be operating this year, he added.

Nearly 60% of the power replenished for Nio cars in February was via battery swapping, while another 23% was from home chargers, Shen said.

Fewer than 10% of Nio users used public chargers while 80.5% of the power charged from Nio's 14,000 chargers nationwide was for non-Nio users, including Tesla and BYD vehicles, he added.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Ford lifts the hood on its EV business, Turo updates its IPO filing and Waymo releases a safety case for AVs

    The big news this week was Ford lifting the hood on how the newly restructured 119-year-old company will operate and, importantly, report its financials. The move provides a new level of transparency into what business sector is -- and is not -- profitable at Ford. Profits generated from selling internal combustion engine-powered trucks, cars and SUVs have helped, and will continue to help, drive Ford's push into EVs.

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • Tesla Deliveries Expected To Set Record But Analysts Predict 2023 Earnings Shrinking

    Wall Street predicts the global electric-vehicle giant will report delivering around 430,000 vehicles for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Nvidia shows new research on using AI to improve chip designs

    Nvidia Corp, the world's leading designer of computer chips used in creating artificial intelligence, on Monday showed new research that explains how AI can be used to improve chip design. The process of designing a chip involves deciding where to place tens of billions of tiny on-off switches called transistors on a piece of silicon to create working chips. The exact placement of those transistors has a big impact on the chip's cost, speed and power consumption.

  • Why It Makes Perfect Sense That First Citizens Bought SVB

    Before last week, relatively few people outside of finance likely were aware of First Citizens Bancshares But on Monday, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based lender emerged as the buyer of billions of dollars of Silicon Valley Bank’s assets. At first glance, the combination with a California lender looks strange, given that more than half of First Citizens’ (ticker: FCNCA) 582 branches are concentrated in North and South Carolina. It has completed more than 50 acquisitions since 1990, according to Christopher Marianac, director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott.

  • Merck Germany Regains Exclusive Global Rights To Cancer Drug From Pfizer

    Germany’s Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) (OTC: MKKGY) has regained exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its checkpoint blocker Bavencio (avelumab) from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The news comes just a few weeks after Pfizer announced plans to buy antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) at $43 billion. Pfizer will exit its global partnership with Merck KGaA over the PD-L1 MAb on 30 June, handing over all future clinical work and commercialization and

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink vs. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos' Synchron: Billionaires Race to Unlock Your Brain

    The human brain, often referred to as the most advanced computer in existence, is responsible for regulating our bodies, storing vast amounts of information, and processing it almost instantly. As such an essential part of our existence, damage to the brain can lead to life-altering consequences. In an effort to comprehend the complexities of the brain and to replicate its capabilities, some of the wealthiest individuals are investing billions of dollars to advance modern technology. One such ex

  • Should Investors Chase Nvidia or AMD Stock at Current Levels?

    Investors may be wondering if it's still time to buy some of the popular names among semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

  • Not Much Attractive in US Market, Principal's Shah Says

    "This is a time to look outside the US," Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist Seema Shah says during an interview with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • What can Google's AI-powered Bard do? We tested it for you

    To use, or not to use, Bard? The recently rolled-out bot dubbed Bard is the internet search giant's answer to the ChatGPT tool that Microsoft has been melding into its Bing search engine and other software. During several hours of interaction, the AP learned Bard is quite forthcoming about its unreliability and other shortcomings, including its potential for mischief in next year’s U.S. presidential election.

  • FTC Chair Lina Khan Vows to Protect Competition in AI Market

    WASHINGTON—FTC Chair Lina Khan on Monday said her agency would protect competition in the nascent market for artificial-intelligence tools, warning that big-tech companies could “start to panic” and try to block new entrants through unlawful tactics. Speaking at an antitrust conference, Ms. Khan said the Federal Trade Commission would be watching to ensure startups can compete in the AI industry. “As you have machine learning that depends on huge amounts of data and also depends on huge amounts of storage, we need to be very vigilant to make sure that this is not just another site for the big companies becoming bigger and really squelching rivals,” Ms. Khan said.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Tesla stock rises on bullish Barclays delivery forecast

    Tesla shares are on the move higher as Barclays sees bullish signs for the EV-maker’s first quarter performance. Ina note this morning, analyst Dan Levy projects Tesla delivering 425K vehicles globally in Q1, beating what Barclays sees as consensus estimates of 420K vehicles - and that beat could be a another catalyst for the stock. Levy also sees some upside to production as well, writing “we believe commentary on the pace of production likely implies some upside, which we assume will be ~430k units in the quarter.”

  • Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemicals

    A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train, including several carrying hazardous materials, left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

  • United Airlines' World-Changing Venture May Be Here in 2 Years

    The daughter of Sofia Coppola recently went viral for a TikTok in which she made vodka pasta sauce and casually revealed that she was grounded for trying to use her dad's credit card to charter a helicopter to see a friend. After all, charting a helicopter to travel is something the obscenely wealthy (and generally just obscene) characters from "Succession" do. If all goes well, it looks like air taxis might start hitting the market by 2025, as Archer and United Airlines have announced plans to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • Union Pacific 2nd railroad to drop push for one-person crews

    Union Pacific has become the second major freight railroad in the past week to back away from the industry's longstanding push to cut train crews down to one person as lawmakers and regulators increasingly focus on rail safety following last month's fiery derailment in Ohio. The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that forced the evacuation of roughly half the town of East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border after officials released and burned toxic chemicals is what sparked the renewed interest in railroad safety. A bipartisan bill that's gaining support in Congress would require railroads to maintain two-person crews and make several other changes designed to reduce the chances of future derailments.

  • Ferrari sees extended life for roaring combustion engines after EU deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -The head of Ferrari on Monday welcomed plans to exempt cars that run on e-fuels from the European Union's planned 2035 phase-out of new combustion engine vehicles as they will give the luxury carmaker "greater freedom" on its power systems. The European Union and Germany have reached a deal allowing new cars powered by combustion engines (ICE) to be sold beyond the 2035 deadline, or 2036 for so-called small volume manufacturers like Ferrari, if they run on carbon-neutral e-fuels. "The good news for us as a company (...) is that on top of electric cars, we'll also be able to go on with our internal combustion engines ones," CEO Benedetto Vigna told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Here Are the Most Uncomfortable Cars, According to Drivers

    Commenters were invited to sound off about the most uncomfortable cars they've ever driven, and they don't hold back.