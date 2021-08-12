U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3370
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,053.57
    +423.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.28
    +23.44 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,144.24
    +73.73 (+0.26%)
     

China's Nio plans 3 car models next year, sets up team for mass-market brand

·1 min read
William Li, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the electric vehicle maker NIO Inc, speaks at a launch event on battery leasing service in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nio Inc plans to deliver three new car models next year, including its first sedan, Chief Executive William Li said on Thursday, as the Chinese premium electric vehicle maker reported a narrower loss for the quarter ended June.

The automaker has also stepped up its preparations to make mass market products under another marquee https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nio-china-idUSKBN29G06C and "the core team of the new brand has been assembled, marking the first step of a strategic initiative", Li added, without giving more details.

Nio, which is making and selling three SUV models in China's eastern city of Hefei, reported a 659.3 million yuan loss in the second quarter, 45.4% narrower than a year earlier.

It delivered 21,879 vehicles between April and June, up from 10,331 units in the same period last year.

To expand its product lineup to compete with rivals including Tesla and BMW, Nio launched its first sedan model ET7 https://www.reuters.com/world/china/nio-launches-first-electric-sedan-model-tesla-delivers-china-built-suv-2021-01-09 in January but delivery will only start in 2022, meaning Nio will not have new model for this year.

Li did not offer details of the three new models for next year, which include ET7, but said they will be developed upon Nio's new product platform.

Nio is also expanding its production base in Hefei city.

In May, it launched its branch in Norway https://www.reuters.com/article/nio-china-electric-idUSB9N2KT013 and plans to start selling cars in the country as it pushes to expand globally.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick

    Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment even as tame U.S. inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support. That data also caused dollar to retreat against most major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields to edge down overnight though both were steadier in Asian hours. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25% in early trading, dragged by a 0.24% decline in Chinese bluchips.

  • Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

    Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction -- more than $500 million -- and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

  • This Lightning-Fast New Electric Hypercar Brings 1,000 Horses—and 350 Miles of Range

    The battery-powered beast has a top speed of 220 mph.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At This Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • Boeing Poised to Win Crucial 737 Max Deal With New Indian Budget Carrier

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is in advanced discussions with a newly created Indian budget carrier to sell 737 Max jets, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could give the U.S. planemaker a crucial breakthrough in a major market dominated by Airbus SE.The airline, Akasa, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has also held discussions with Airbus for its best-selling A320neo jets, but that model isn’t available for delivery until several years down the track, tilt

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • Switching From Pumps To Plugs Requires Changing The Rules Of The Game

    The EV race is heating up as US President Joe Biden signed an executive order for half of new car sales in the country to be electric by the end of the decade. EVs do make a difference because over their life cycle, beginning to end, they emit fewer greenhouse gases than its internal combustion engine counterparts that emit roughly 24 pounds of carbon dioxide and other global-warming gases for every gallon of gas burned, making them a significant cause of global warming. But going all-in on EVs

  • Renault Is Going After China

    French group has signed its first big deal since exiting its main joint venture last year. On Monday, Renault (OTC: RNLSY) revealed it will partner with Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTC: GELYF), the Chinese owner of Sweden's Volvo Cars, to tap into China's rapidly growing electric car market. Together they will share resources and technology to sell hybrid vehicles in Asia. A New Chapter For Renault In April last year, Renault ended its lossmaking petrol car joint venture after the pandemi

  • GE Aviation To Supply Engine To Transcend Air For Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft

    General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) GE Aviation has agreed with Transcend Air Corporation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE's class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of the Vy 400 aircraft give Transcend Air access to demand-rich centers of major cities. The high-speed Vy 400 travels more than 400 miles per hour, making the journey from Manhattan to

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra Will Have a Coil-Spring Rear Suspension

    The new Tundra will ditch the old model's rear leaf-spring setup in favor of coil springs, and the TRD Pro model will have Fox dampers.

  • Audi SkySphere can change its wheelbase at the push of a button

    Audi has introduced the first of three futuristic concept cars it created to showcase the technology and design cues it will incorporate into its range in the coming years. Called SkySphere, the first concept is a luxurious electric roadster with a wheelbase that can be modified by the driver and a handful of clever heritage-laced styling cues. Designed digitally in Malibu, California, the SkySphere stretches about 204 inches long and 78 inches wide, dimensions that make it about an inch shorter and six inches wider than the Horch 853.

  • Tesla Stock Holds In Buy Zone After China Sales Data

    Tesla China sales in July were largely booming exports, including the Model Y. Tesla stock dipped but was off lows.

  • Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

    Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to develop operating models in its key markets. The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA). Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as consumers push for greener options in the transport sector, which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats seek at least $160 billion in new EV funding

    A group of 29 U.S. House Democrats want congressional leaders to include at least $160 billion in additional funding for electric vehicles as part of a $3.5 trillion spending measure, according to a letter seen by Reuters. A bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and some other EV-related funding estimated at $2.5 billion to $5.5 billion. President Joe Biden in March called for $174 billion in total spending on electric vehicles, including $100 billion in consumer incentives and $15 billion to build 500,000 EV charging stations.

  • 2021 Z51 Corvette Will Be Given Away August 14th, Enter Now For 30-Percent More Entries

    Time is running out, get your extra entries as a Motorious reader now!

  • Are electric cars really a climate game changer?

    President Biden has said there's "no turning back" on the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, but skeptics say hopes that electric cars will stave off climate change are overly optimistic.

  • 12 Used Car-Buying Scams To Watch Out For — and How To Avoid Them

    Purchasing a new car is a pretty straightforward affair. Buying used, however, requires you to do much more legwork to make sure you're getting a good car and a good deal — and that you're not...

  • Audi's Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer

    Audi has just come out with one of the wildest EV concept ideas yet: A convertible roadster that extends its wheelbase to transform into a grand tourer.

  • 80-Year-Old Car Collector And Speed Demon Shoots For 300 MPH

    Gary Matranga is not ready to slow down!