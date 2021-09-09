U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.00
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,935.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,590.75
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.10
    -9.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.01
    +0.87 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    -0.3570 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,115.74
    +24.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.44
    -6.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.08
    -88.45 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

China's Northernmost Free Trade Zone Sees Wider Reform and Opening-up

·3 min read

HARBIN, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 30 marks the second anniversary of the establishment of Harbin sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ). Over the past two years, a total of 8,787 new enterprises have been established in Harbin sub-area. Nearly one-third of the enterprises in the whole city are high-tech. The import from and export to Russia have doubled. A series of data from the Harbin sub-area administrative committee reflect the changes of reform and development in this land.

Songbei District, Harbin City
Songbei District, Harbin City

The Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) is China's northernmost free trade zone with a total area of 119.85 square kilometers. The FTZ has three sub-areas, with one in the provincial capital of Harbin and the other two in the cities of Heihe and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border.

The Harbin sub-area, located on the bank of the Songhua River, has formulated the development plan of building the technology and innovation center, financial center, business convention and exhibition center, international culture and tourism center, and highland for emerging industrial clusters. It also aims to build two industrial clusters with a scale of quasi-100 billion yuan and four industrial clusters with a scale of 50 billion yuan, as well as boost the agglomeration of industrial parks, such as Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park.

"Deepening reform and innovation is the most prominent feature of the free trade zone," said Ren Hailong, deputy director of the Harbin sub-area administrative committee.

Over the past two years, the Harbin sub-area has imitated 206 reform experiences from free trade zones in Shanghai and other places, and accelerated its own exploration. Reform measures were initiated to streamline the approval processes and enforcement forces, which has attracted a number of large and good projects with large scale and sufficient development potential to settle down and grow here.

After submitting electronic materials in the industrial park, Ivan Dutkovsky received the business license for New Arbat Cultural Development Co., LTD. The new approach to cross-border business registration services has saved him a lot of round-trip costs.

Harbin Hylink Information Technology Co., Ltd has seen its production value soar from 7.26 million yuan in 2016 to 110 million yuan in 2020. The corporate headquarter in Shenzhen is moving to Harbin.

Based on its own industrial foundation and comparative advantages, the Harbin sub-area has launched a series of policies from the supply side, such as 10 measures helping enterprises listing. It promises that "the Harbin sub-area can have the policies that other areas have; Policies that are not available in other regions can be negotiated in the Harbin sub-area."This truly gives way to the market and benefits enterprises, further stimulating the market vitality and highlighting the agglomeration effect of the free trade zone.

"We have initially formed five industrial clusters with a scale of tens of billions yuan in equipment manufacturing, bio-medicine, green food, finance and culture and tourism. The bio-medicine industrial cluster has also been approved to be listed in the first batch of strategic emerging industrial clusters in China." said Ren.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-northernmost-free-trade-zone-sees-wider-reform-and-opening-up-301372240.html

SOURCE The Administrative Committee of Harbin Sub-area, Heilongjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone

Recommended Stories

  • Potash Majors Interested in Reviving Argentine Mine, Owner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Mendoza province is in talks with some of the world’s top producers of potash to revive a mine that requires an investment of as much as $5 billion.Mendoza -- better known for its exports of Malbec wine than its vast mineral wealth -- took over the Rio Colorado potash project several months ago after years of wrangling with Vale SA. The Brazilian company pulled the plug in 2013 after spending $2.2 billion to build almost half the mine.Provincial officials have since sp

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Aluminum Notches Fresh 13-Year High on Supply Woes, Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its stunning yearlong rally to the highest since 2008 as supply concerns in China and Guinea tightened the market.A coup in the African country, which supplies almost a quarter of the world’s bauxite, has fueled concerns about potential supply disruptions to the material key to aluminum production. That’s even as Guinea’s new leaders urged mining companies to keep operating and reassured them that their existing agreements with the state will be honored.The worri

  • China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, putting more pressure on manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5% from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0% increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0% reported in July. China's economy has recovered strongly from last year's coronavirus slump but has been losing steam recently due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, tighter property curbs and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • White House Blasts Meatpackers for Grocery ‘Profiteering’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meatpackers, charging that “pandemic profiteering” is squeezing consumers and farmers alike, with a few companies that dominate the industry raking in record profits.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that increases in the prices of beef, pork and poultry are responsible for half the jump in food prices since late 2020, yet farmers have seen little gain in what they are paid by giant meat compan

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Singapore listed as the most fatigued country in the world, according to a survey

    According to a research by a UK bed manufacturer, Singapore leads in the overall fatigue score at 7.2 out of 10, with Mexico and Brazil in second and third place at 7.01 and 6.28 points, respectively.

  • Iowa hospitals, nursing homes face widespread nursing shortage

    According to a study released by the Iowa Board of Nursing, demand for nurses across the state is high and the nursing shortage is widespread.

  • BHP signs partnership deal with billionaire-backed AI explorer KoBold

    BHP Group will team up with billionaire-backed AI exploration firm KoBold Metals to look for battery minerals like copper and nickel in Australia and other global locations, the companies said on Wednesday. Privately held KoBold uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to hunt for raw materials. Its principal investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Hit Major Milestone

    Natural gas markets have skyrocketed during the session on Wednesday to reach the $5.00 level. This obviously will cause a lot of headline noise, and now the question is whether or not we can continue to go higher?

  • COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Disruptions to parts and components suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio Toyoda, the head of the auto industry lobby group, said on Thursday. Japanese car companies have already had to cut production this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer electronic device makers. "Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut to a lower level in October," said Toyoda, who leads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is President of Toyota Motor Corp, the country's biggest car maker.

  • Indian court stalls regulatory approval for Future's $3.4 billion deal for 4 weeks

    India's top court on Thursday ordered authorities to withhold any final decision on Future Group's sale of $3.4 billion of retail assets for four weeks, prolonging its dispute with Amazon.com Inc which has challenged the deal. Amazon has for months argued Future violated certain contracts by selling its assets to Reliance Industries, an allegation the Indian retailer denies. The dispute has been taken before courts in India and an arbitrator in Singapore.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • Oil steady as Delta variant weighs on demand recovery

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices remained steady on Thursday as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to weigh on the demand outlook, offsetting a decline in U.S. Gulf of Mexico output because of damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Brent crude rose 4 cents to $72.64 a barrel by 0901 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 11 cents, or 0.16%, to $72.64. About 77% of U.S. Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, equating to about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

  • BrightDrop And GM Sibling Cruise Automation Talking About Driverless Delivery

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) siblings BrightDrop and Cruise Automation are talking about how driverless technology could fit with commercial vehicles like the electric vans BrightDrop will begin delivering to FedEx in December. "Cruise is starting on ride-share, but they have investment from Walmart," BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz told FreightWaves in an interview at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo last week in Long Beach, California. "Walmart is in the delivery business so you can imagine thei