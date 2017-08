FILE PHOTO: An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has imposed new restrictions on overseas investments to rien in irrational investment trends in some sectors, the country's state planner said on Friday.

The State Council, or cabinet, issued new rules for overseas investment as Beijing looks to support capable firms investing overseas while limiting deals in property, hotels, entertainment, sports clubs, and the film industry.

