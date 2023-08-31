U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.99
    +6.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,878.94
    -11.30 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.12
    +46.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.07
    -0.14 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    +1.29 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    -0.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0081 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0850
    -0.0330 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2671
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4550
    -0.6590 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,345.67
    -863.94 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.59
    -17.24 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

China's property crisis deepens with 87% value wipeout in developers' dollar bonds

Joseph Wilkins
·2 min read
Yonghe Lamasery is seen in a sandstorm at night on April 10, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Getty Images

  • China's property sector has faced mounting stress in recent years, with developers struggling to service their enormous debt.

  • Investor anxiety about the property crisis has fueled a rout in Chinese developers' dollar bonds, which have lost 87% of their value, according to Debtwire.

  • As many as 53 Chinese developers have collapsed in recent years.

China's economy is facing many headwinds at the moment, and its once-booming property sector is increasingly looking like a bad bet for foreign investors.

The market for Chinese developers' dollar-denominated bonds has seen a meltdown over the past two years,  losing a staggering 87% of value. The rout has wiped out $135.5 billion of value from $154.9 billion of outstanding notes, according to an analysis by Debtwire.

"The average price on the notes is now only a tad above 11 cents on the dollar," Debtwire co-managing editor Chaim Estulin wrote in an accompanying LinkedIn post.

The crash in Chinese builders' dollar debt is symptomatic of the broader crisis facing the nation's real-estate sector, which has seen 53 companies collapse in the space of little over two years. Investment in the sector fell 7.9% in the first half of this year, official data show. The industry as a whole shrank last quarter, resuming a contracting trend in place since 2021.

Country Garden Holdings – once China's largest developer by sales – risks being the next domino to fall, "if it doesn't cure two missed 7 August bond coupons by the end of a 30-day grace period, according to Debtwire. The company just reported a $6.7 billion loss for the first half of the year.

The embattled industry has been hanging on to every word of the Chinese government – whose long-awaited commitment to stimulate the slumping sector has not yet materialized.

It's a sector worth saving, too – China's property industry is gigantic. It accounts for about 30% of the country's overall output, and the headwinds it faces include heavy debt burdens and sluggish demand for new properties. This was a contributing factor in stunting the nation's second-quarter GDP growth, which came in at 6.3%, below economists' forecasts of up to 7.1%.

Economists remain pessimistic about China's economic prospects – forecasters polled by Bloomberg have cut their growth expectations for both 2023 and 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider