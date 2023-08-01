U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,619.75
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,709.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,879.75
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.10
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.50
    -10.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • Vix

    13.63
    +0.30 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2820
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7290
    +0.4890 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,909.69
    -520.39 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    627.45
    -12.92 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.41
    +5.14 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,328.74
    +156.52 (+0.47%)
     

China's property woes continue to mount with another developer posting steep losses

1
Joseph Wilkins
·2 min read
Chinese real estate
Property projects under go construction in downtown area on July 9, 2007 in Chongqing Municipality, China.China Photos/Getty Images

  • The Chinese property sector can't seem to catch a break at the moment.

  • Shimao Group stocks took a beating Monday after the developer reported crushing losses.

  • The property sector makes up around one-fifth of China's GDP and its decline has been a drag on the economy.

China's property-sector woes continue to mount with Shimao Group, one of the country's many developers that have defaulted on their debt, announcing crushing losses.

A protracted real-estate downturn in the world's No. 2 economy has seen property firms grapple with heavy debt burdens and sluggish demand for new property, with potential homebuyers prioritizing savings in a slowing economy.

Now Shimao Group has released its financial results after a 16-month delay and various threats to delist the company. It posted a 48.6 billion yuan loss ($6.8 billion) over two years of trading, and today – after trading in its stock resumed for the first time since April 2022 – shares in the troubled firm fell by 67%.

Shimao's stock price decline is its biggest on record and is symptomatic of a wider crisis facing the sector. Last month, Evergrande, China's largest developer, announced a whopping $81 billion two-year loss – a figure almost triple the GDP of Iceland. The firm hit the headlines back in 2021 when it defaulted on its debt pile – an event that reverberated through global markets and had wide-ranging consequences on the Asian nation's property sector.

Mass defaults and abandoned projects have become a headwind for China's struggling economy, with the property sector leading the slump.

Property sales by floor area fell 28.1% in June from a year ago, marking the largest drop of the year and even worse than May's 19.7% decline, according to a recent report by Reuters. A fall in house prices, a drop in construction starts, and a fall in real-estate investments have all heaped misery on the homebuilding industry.

The property sector makes up around one-fifth of China's GDP and its decline has dragged down second-quarter growth for the country, which rose 6.3% from a year ago. This was well below the 7.1% forecast among economists.

The Asian country has struggled with a weak post-pandemic rebound, and pressure has mounted on Beijing to introduce measures addressing the slump.

Read the original article on Business Insider