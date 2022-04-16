U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,149.28
    -348.34 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

China's regulator says Didi delisting does not concern other U.S. listed Chinese firms

·1 min read
A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the NYSE in New York
  • DIDI

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Saturday that Didi Global decision to delist from New York Stock Exchange was a decision the Chinese ride-hailing giant made on its own based on the market and the company's own situation.

Didi's delisting has nothing to do with other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks or ongoing efforts between Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts to resolve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Didi said on Saturday it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 for shareholders to vote on its voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Min Zhang; editing by David Evans)

