China's ride-hailing giant is delisting from New York

Rita Liao
·1 min read

China's ride-hailing behemoth Didi has begun the procedure of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and applying to list in Hong Kong instead, the company announced via a Weibo post on Friday morning.

The decision came days after Bloomberg reported the Chinese government had asked Didi to delist from the U.S. out of security fears. Didi could not be reached for comment by TechCrunch at the time.

The move is anything but surprising. The SoftBank-backed mobility powerhouse has faced immense regulatory pressure since it failed to assure Beijing its data practices were secure before its blockbuster IPO in July.

China roundup: What’s going on with China’s data security clampdown?

Over the past few months, China has rolled out a litany of new data regulations, including rules that would bolster user privacy protection and restrict cross-border data transfers. A Didi executive previously said it stored data in China and it was “absolutely not possible” that it passed data to the U.S., just like "many other U.S.-listed Chinese firms."

Didi's market cap currently stands at $37.6 billion. Its shares have plunged from over $15 apiece at debut to $7.8 as of Thursday.

More to come...

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying Higher Today

    On Wednesday, Wall Street was in panic mode due to the threat of the new COVID variant. Airline stocks are taking off as a result, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) each up more than 5% at midday Thursday.

  • The Scramble for EV Battery Metals Is Just Beginning

    Global miners have an opportunity to sell ESG-friendly natural resources to the automotive and energy industries, but it will require investment.

  • North Sea oil field under threat as Shell walks away

    A major North Sea oil project which it was claimed would help secure UK energy supplies has been plunged into crisis after Shell pulled out citing doubts about its viability, amid a lack of political support in Westminster and Holyrood.

  • Yellen says cutting some tariffs on Chinese goods could ease price pressures

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that lowering Trump-era tariffs on imported goods from China through a revived exclusion process could help ease some inflationary pressures, but would be no "game-changer." Yellen told the Reuters Next conference that she thinks the tariffs of up to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of annual imports from China "do contribute to higher prices in the United States." "And the Trump tariffs that were put in place, some of them create problems without having any real strategic justification," she added.

  • Apple Partner Foxconn in Talks to Help Saudi Arabia Build EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group are in talks to form a joint venture to make electric vehicles, a move that could help accelerate plans by the oil-dependent kingdom to diversify its economy, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poa

  • Is Upstart Holdings a 'Low Risk Opportunity'?

    A Real Money subscriber asks whether this is a "low risk opportunity" to go long Upstart Holdings . In our Oct. 13 review of UPST we recommended a $275 stop so traders should have exited there when prices gapped lower in November. In the daily bar chart of UPST, below, we can see that the shares have declined from mid-October to late November.

  • Elon Musk Is Wrong. EVs Won’t Crush the Electricity Grid.

    The U.S. will need more electricity-generating capacity if EVs take over, but the additional amount may be less than expected.

  • Gas Traders Worry Prices Could Plunge After Volatile Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a roller-coaster ride for natural gas this year, with most of the time spent climbing to newer heights.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransSpot contracts in Asia and Europe surged to a record, triggering factory closures and bankruptin

  • Companies Owned (And No Longer Owned) by GE

    Healthcare, power, aviation, appliances, and plastics are businesses owned, or no longer owned, by GE. GE now plans to split into 3 separate companies.

  • Could Suriname Become The Next Oil Hotspot In Latin America?

    Suriname is looking to replicate neighboring Guyana’s success and tap into its considerable hydrocarbon potential in the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Exclusive-Toyota turns to Chinese tech to reach its electric holy grail

    Toyota Motor Corp will launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources told Reuters. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota which has struggled for years to come up with a small EV that is both competitive on cost in China and doesn't compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD's less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its lower-cost engineering know-how - a turning of the tables for a Chinese company whose popular F3 saloon was inspired by Toyota's Corolla back in 2005.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell As Oil Prices Fall From Multi-Year Highs?

    Exxon Mobil's announced plans on Dec. 1 to increase spending on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Is XOM stock a sell as it faces pressure from investors to focus on climate change and oil prices fall? For the answer take a look at Exxon's stock chart.

  • COVID: The Omicron variant ‘doubles down on the importance’ of booster shots, doctor says

    Dr. Megan Ranney, of Brown Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the severity of Omicron in the US and how Americans should get vaccinated.

  • Elizabeth Warren Grills New York Bitcoin Miner on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is pressing a Bitcoin miner about the impact of its operations on climate change, the local environment and power prices as part of her campaign to crack down on wasteful cryptocurrency mining.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s El

  • Oil futures end higher as OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy to boost output in January

    Crude-oil futures settle higher Thursday as OPEC+ decides to rollover existing their production policy and boost output by 400,000 bpd in January.

  • CNH Industrial buys software house NX9 to bolster agriculture business

    Vehicle maker CNH Industrial has bought software engineering firm NX9, it said on Thursday, in a further step to boost digital innovation in its agricultural division as it prepares to spin off its truck, bus and engine operations. U.S.-based NX9 is a small software house specializing in so-called 'ISOBUS' technology for agricultural equipment, an industry-standard communication protocol which allows machines and implements to talk to each other, CNH said in a statement. The investment builds upon the company's strategic effort "to more efficiently innovate and develop products in the precision agriculture space", CNH Industrial said.

  • Here's How Dollar Tree Is Staying Competitive in the Retail Game

    The discount giant is going above and beyond to offer customers affordable products in a convenient fashion.

  • Senator Warren Targets Bitcoin Miner Greenidge’s Environmental Footprint

    The Massachusetts senator sent a letter to the bitcoin miner asking for more detail about the environmental impact of its New York operation.

  • OPEC Opens the Door to Future Action, and Oil Prices Rise

    OPEC will increase production by 400,000 barrels a day in January 2022, in line with its previous plans.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aggressive Short-Sellers Set on Driving Out Weak Speculators

    The current downside momentum has put the August 19 bottom at $4.009 on the radar.