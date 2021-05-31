U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    +0.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.10
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    28.09
    +0.08 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4182
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7110
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,738.57
    -88.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.50
    -77.91 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

China's sci-tech development to focus more on self-reliance

·2 min read

BEIJING, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for accelerated efforts in building China into a leader in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.

"Sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening should always be considered a strategic support for national development," he said.

Xi extended congratulations to the meeting, and greetings to professionals serving at various sci-tech posts.

"I wish to extend warm congratulations to the convening of the meeting, and convey cordial greetings to the dedicated science and technology professionals who are working hard in various positions. May 30 marks the fifth National Science and Technology Workers' Day, and I'd like to send my greetings to all of you," said Xi.

He praised the progress made in sci-tech innovation, basic research, original innovation, strategic sci-tech and high-end industries, as well as the significant role of science and technology in containing the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Practice has proved that there is a great potential for independent innovation in China, and the sci-tech professionals in our country can accomplish a lot. With the spirit of advancing with the times, the courage of making continuous improvement through reforms, and indomitable determination and perseverance, the sci-tech professionals in our country must grasp the global trends, take the initiative, confront problems head-on, and overcome difficulties. The scientific and technological development must target the global sci-tech frontiers, serve the main economic battlefields, strive to fulfill the significant needs of the country and benefit people's life and health. Shouldering the important tasks entrusted by the times, you should strive to achieve sci-tech self-reliance and self-improvement at a higher level," Xi said.

Xi urged China's sci-tech professionals to assume the responsibilities of the times and strive for sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

"Let's unite together, take bold steps of innovation and work tirelessly to make more contributions to building China into a sci-tech power, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation," he said.

Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P0905Iip5JA

SOURCE CCTV+

  • PropertyGuru to Acquire REA Group’s Malaysia, Thailand Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore real estate startup PropertyGuru Pte has agreed to acquire all of the shares in REA Group Ltd.’s operating entities in Malaysia and Thailand, marking the biggest acquisition in its 14-year history.PropertyGuru will take over iProperty.com.my and Brickz.my in Malaysia and thinkofliving.com and Prakard.com in Thailand from Australia’s REA Group, the Southeast Asian company said in a statement on Monday. As part of the deal, REA, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. empire, will get an 18% equity interest in PropertyGuru and appoint a director to its board. No price has been disclosed for the deal.“We are investing in these markets as they emerge out of Covid in the coming years,” Chief Executive Officer Hari V. Krishnan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat. “Some of the macro mega trends like urbanization, digitization, the emergence of the middle class, remain in place.”The announcement comes after a flurry of deal-making by the most valuable startups in the region. Ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced earlier this month they will combine their businesses to create the largest internet company in Indonesia. Close Gojek rival Grab Holdings Inc. last month agreed to go public in the U.S. through a combination with Altimeter Growth Corp. in the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company.​For PropertyGuru, the deal will likely reduce competition in Malaysia and Thailand where the company has been competing against REA’s affiliates. Krishnan said the firm will keep the existing brands and invest in their development for the foreseeable future.The CEO declined to provide a specific timeframe for going public. The company regularly reviews the potential for an initial public offering after scrapping plans to list on the Australian stock exchange in October 2019 on concerns over its targeted valuation of A$1.36 billion ($1 billion). In September, it announced S$300 million ($220 million) in new funding from existing backers TPG Capital LP and KKR & Co Inc.“If the opportunity is right and if we feel our assets would be valued by public market investors, we will take it public,” he said. “But today’s announcement is more about building the core capability set for business and investing heavily into Malaysia and Thailand.”Malaysia Announces 2-Week National Lockdown Amid Virus FightThe transaction, which is expected to close in July, is conditional on REA’s divestment of its 27% stake in PropertyGuru’s rival 99 Group, which it has a joint venture with in Singapore and Indonesia. “Discussions are well progressed in relation to the divestment,” according to REA’s stock exchange filing on Monday.99 Group CEO Darius Cheung told Bloomberg News that his company is currently in discussions with investors to raise funds, some of which will be used to acquire REA’s 27% stake in 99.“This move allows us to free from the shackles of having our most significant shareholder being a public company,” Cheung said, adding that he plans to enter Malaysia to compete against PropertyGuru.The Malaysian and Thailand businesses are expected to contribute A$15 million to REA’s revenue in the fiscal years of 2021, though they will probably reduce its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by about A$11 million, according to the REA filing.REA shares fell as much as 0.7% in Australia on Monday.Launched in 2007 to help Singapore residents search for real estate online, PropertyGuru has become a household name in the property-crazed city-state. Today, it’s the largest real estate marketplace in Southeast Asia with operations spanning countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.(Updates with CEO’s comments and 99 Group comments from third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Sizzling Rally Lures India’s Top Bank to Do More Equity Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- A hot equity market in India is prompting HDFC Bank Ltd. to try to muscle in on the action as companies raise record levels of funding.The government has flooded the market with money in response to one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, pushing stocks to dizzying levels and helping companies to boost capital buffers. Despite being India’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank so far hasn’t been able to exploit its strong balance sheet to make inroads into this competitive market.“We will do whatever it takes to reach there -- hire more people, grow more people from inside and even enter into partnerships,” Rakesh Singh, group head of investment banking, private banking, marketing and products at HDFC Bank, said in an interview. “As we build our distribution network a larger share of the equity capital market deals will come our way.”It may be easier said than done for a relatively late starter like HDFC Bank to grab a bigger share of the market as it grapples with uncertainty over its asset quality. The country’s second-largest lender will have to fight it out with veteran local players including ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India.HDFC Bank has lagged in recent years as it focused on its fast-growing core business of lending and deposits rather than investment banking. The Mumbai-based company ranked number 16 for overall equity deals business last year, and number 29 in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“It’s a cut-throat market where big corporates prefer to work with dominant and well-established bankers with existing relationships who can offer them the best pricing,” said Siddharth Purohit, an analyst at SMC Global Securities Ltd. “Unless HDFC Bank offers something really attractive it will not be easy for them to grow this business quickly and get the big-ticket deals.”Read more about tests facing the Indian economyIndia’s stocks have extended their climb, reflecting investor optimism that the economy will rebound strongly from devastation caused by the coronavirus. The benchmark index was up 0.7% on Monday, close to its record high in February.Companies raised 789 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) so far this year through the equity markets, a 9.3% increase from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s after an unprecedented 2.2 trillion rupees of deals in 2020.(Updates fifth paragraph to show HDFC Bank’s business focus, updates stock index in 7th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

