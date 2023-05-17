As China's special envoy Li Hui arrives on Ukraine peace mission, observers call for cautious optimism

Chinese special envoy Li Hui was due to arrive in Ukraine for a two-day visit on Tuesday, in a peacemaking effort welcomed by the European Union.

Observers, however, cautioned against setting expectations too high.

The Ukrainian capital is the first stop on a five-nation European tour that will also take Li to Poland, France, Germany and Russia, as he works on a "political settlement" to the crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

While no further official details were provided, Reuters reported that the Chinese special representative for Eurasian affairs would be in Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing a Ukrainian government source.

Li's visit comes three weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky that he would send a special envoy to Kyiv, as they spoke for the first time since the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone call with Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone call with Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE>

Ahead of Li's visit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine should set out the core principles for any solution, saying "there is a proposal on the table".

The chief of the EU's executive arm was referring to a 10-point peace plan proposed by Zelensky in November, which included demands for the withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe's largest - as well as the restoration of Ukraine's state borders with Russia.

"This is the basis on which we should be working because Ukraine is the country that has been invaded," von der Leyen said on Monday.

Story continues

It was important to deliver Ukraine's peace proposal, she said, "so that we can discuss how to move on in this very difficult topic".

China had an important role to play, "because of its influence on Russia, and this is needed", she added.

According to Wang Yiwei, a Renmin University professor specialising in European studies, while ending the war represented a "major consensus" between Beijing and Brussels, it would be unrealistic to ask Russia to "suddenly withdraw all troops".

Li was also unlikely to push the Ukrainian peace plan, said Wang, who forecast the special envoy to focus instead on persuading both Moscow and Kyiv not to expect that all of their objectives would be met or "to defeat one another on the battlefield".

"If Russia and Ukraine can move forward [without that expectation] and begin to make concessions, they can talk about the best-case scenario and baseline of the diplomatic negotiation, then later agree on a middle point [in the next round of negotiations]," he said.

The EU has been calling China to step in to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the Post on Saturday, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called Li's trip "another step towards China using its influence to stop this war", following the April 26 phone call between Xi and Zelensky.

"We know that China is practising pro-Russia neutrality. So this initiative is important for us, because we cannot have a good relationship with China if China is clearly supporting Russia," Borrell said.

In February, China proposed its own version of a Ukraine peace plan, which focused on finding a "political settlement" through talks, instead of calling on the Russian army to leave Ukraine.

While the 12-point position paper was criticised as vague, it paved the way for the first phone call between Xi and Zelensky since Russia invaded eastern Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Xi also referenced the need to find a "political settlement to the Ukraine crisis", as he told Zelensky he would send a delegation to Ukraine and "other countries" for "in-depth communication".

The Chinese foreign ministry said the delegation - led by Li, China's ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 - was "another demonstration of Beijing's commitment to promoting peace and talks".

Then Chinese envoy Li Hui with then Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, in Moscow in 2015. Photo: Reuters alt=Then Chinese envoy Li Hui with then Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, in Moscow in 2015. Photo: Reuters>

But while Li will be the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since the former Soviet state was invaded, how effective his trip will be remains to be seen.

"I believe that Europe wants China to exercise its immense influence over Russia, to maintain stability in the region. It remains to be seen whether China will be willing to do it in its real potential," said Sebastian Contin Trillo-Figueroa, a fellow at the University of Hong Kong's Asia Global Institute who specialises in EU-China relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang discussed the war in Ukraine when he visited major EU countries France and Germany last week, and pledged to boost cooperation with France to "tackle global challenges".

But China's relations with Europe remain complicated over its ties with Moscow, with the EU weighing sanctions on Chinese companies accused of providing help to Russia's military in its continued operations in Ukraine.

Qin vowed that Beijing would take "necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies", as he rejected reporters' claims in Berlin last week that China was sending weapons to Russia.

Additional reporting by Finbarr Bermingham and Jack Lau

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.