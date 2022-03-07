U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.00
    -52.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,250.00
    -333.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,615.00
    -224.75 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.20
    -33.60 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.19
    +10.51 (+9.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.40
    +26.80 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3216
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9090
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,902.25
    -1,631.86 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.53
    -76.16 (-8.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,186.58
    -798.89 (-3.07%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

How China's tech giants, from TikTok to Tencent, are reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Weilun Soon
·4 min read
TikTok (rightmost icon in the second row) has said that it would ban Russia-backed news outlets such as RT (icon in the first row, second from left) from its platform in the EU. In this picture, the screen of a smartphone shows the logos of the apps VKontakte, Twitter, RT News, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and TikTok
TikTok (rightmost icon in the second row) has said that it would ban Russia-backed news outlets such as RT (icon in the first row, second from left) from its platform in the EU. In this picture, the screen of a smartphone shows the logos of the apps VKontakte, Twitter, RT News, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and TikTokFernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • When it comes to the war in Ukraine, China is taking a different stance from the West.

  • TikTok, owned by Beijing's ByteDance, has blocked Russian state-backed media accounts in the EU.

  • In contrast, ride-hailing app DiDi reportedly reversed a decision to pull out of Russia.

Chinese tech giants are diverging in their responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK have imposed sanctions on Russian elites and entities. In contrast, China has avoided outwardly condemning Russia's actions. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Monday the country doesn't believe in using sanctions to resolve diplomatic issues, a Chinese transcript published on the ministry's website shows.

That's put Chinese tech companies in a bind. Unlike their Silicon Valley counterparts — many of whom don't rely as heavily on Chinese consumers — Chinese tech giants find considerable support for their products and services both within China and elsewhere.

Keep reading for a look at how Chinese tech giants and their platforms are responding to the conflict in Ukraine.

TikTok (ByteDance's video-sharing platform)

TikTok — which is owned by ByteDance in Beijing — said on Sunday its users in Russia will no longer be able to watch new videos or livestreams. They also will not be able to view videos from outside of Russia, the Associated Press reported. This was in response to the fake news law that was recently introduced in Russia, TikTok said. Under the law, anyone who shares information about the Ukraine conflict that authorities deem to be false faces possible jail time, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Outside of Russia, TikTok has blocked the accounts of RT, a Russian state-run TV network, and Sputnik, a Moscow-headquartered news agency, on its platform in the EU, a TikTok spokesperson told Insider.

The move is in line with the EU's ban on Kremlin-backed media, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on February 27.

WeChat and Weixin

WeChat and Weixin are Tencent's messaging apps. They are used by more than 1.26 billion users globally each month, Tencent's earnings report as of September shows.

A Tencent spokesperson referred Insider to a message the company shared on February 25 on Weixin, the Chinese-language version of WeChat. In the post, Tencent avoided taking sides in the conflict but appealed to users to be objective when discussing international hot topics. "It's not easy to maintain peace," the post reads. "We need to respect and cherish life."

Weibo

Weibo is Sina's Twitter-like service. As of December, 537 million users use it each month, numbers released by Weibo show.

The platform will automatically add geolocation to posts about the Russia-Ukraine war, Weibo said in a Friday post. The move comes as Weibo says users have made inappropriate remarks while pretending to be in Ukraine. The function will be controlled by the platform, and users will not be able to activate or deactivate it, said Weibo.

On February 27, Weibo said it had banned 10,000 accounts and removed more than 4,000 posts that "ridiculed war" and mocked the situation in Ukraine. Offending posts also included "vulgar" ones that denigrated Ukrainian women. Weibo did not respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

DiDi

Ride-hailing app DiDi appears to have reversed an earlier decision to pull out of Russia.

In a report from Russian state news agency Tass, published days before Russia invaded Ukraine, DiDi's Russian PR director Irina Gushchina said the company planned to cease operations in Russia and Kazakhstan starting March 4.

But on February 26, DiDi said in a Weibo post that it would continue to support drivers and passengers in Russia. The post drew support from some users, who said it's a company's social responsibility to be aligned with a country's position.

No reason was given for DiDi's reversal. DiDi did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lenovo

Lenovo, one of the world's biggest producers of personal computers, reportedly halted shipments to Russia, per a February 25 tweet from Belarusian independent TV outlet Nexta. Lenovo, which acquired IBM's personal computer business in 2005, has not responded to the news. Lenovo did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, a manufacturer of mobile phones and consumer electronics, is one of the top smartphone brands in Ukraine. The company had planned for a product launch in Ukraine on February 24 but later cancelled it, according to a South China Morning Post report. Social media posts on Facebook and Weibo referencing the event were deleted, per the SCMP. Xiaomi did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

This is a live list. Insider will update this story as more Chinese tech companies announce their stance on the crisis in Ukraine. Check back for more updates.

Have a tip about Chinese or Asian tech companies? Contact the reporter, Weilun Soon, at wsoon@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Sink as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while havens including sovereign bonds rose, amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueThe U.S.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin's NightmareEuropean stocks slumped at the e

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, as a steady stream of companies pulled out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueThe U.S. Can Turn

  • Ukraine War Puts Asia’s Stock Gauge on Track for Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Several of Asia’s key indexes have hit bleak milestones on growing investor concerns about the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine and sustained regulatory pressure on China’s technology sector.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueThe U.S. Can Turn E

  • Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide, all-time record could be broken this week

    Gas prices have started to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and more records could soon be set.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.