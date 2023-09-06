U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,669.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,504.75
    -29.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.75
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.00
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2680
    +0.0950 (+2.28%)
     

  • Vix

    14.01
    +0.19 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5690
    -0.1060 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,792.25
    +161.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.81
    +3.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.93
    -14.83 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,262.48
    +225.72 (+0.68%)
     

China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot after Beijing clears hurdles

Josh Ye
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet giant Tencent Holdings said that it will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Thursday, according to a social media post it published on Wednesday.

The post featured a demo conversation a user had with the AI chatbot, which helped the user write promotional materials.

It comes after China started to approve AI chatbots for public release last month. Other big tech companies in China including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group released their AI chatbots last week.

Tencent has been developing its own AI model named "Hunyuan" for months and the company said last month that it was expanding the test of the model internally.

Reuters reported in February that the company formed a team to develop a ChatGPT-like chatbot named "HunyuanAide" at the time.

Tencent's shares were down around 1% on Wednesday, lagging a 0.5% drop in the broader market.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)