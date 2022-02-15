U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.82
    +66.15 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,022.63
    +456.46 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,061.50
    +270.58 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.26
    +38.47 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.85
    -4.61 (-4.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    -19.90 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.64 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0360
    +0.0400 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7100
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,206.72
    +1,558.85 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.04
    +21.46 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    +69.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

China's travel booking giant Trip.com adopts the hybrid office

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Scores of tech companies around the world have switched to remote work or some sort of hybrid model during the past two COVID-hit years. In China, though, most tech firms have gone back to the office since summer 2020, thanks to the country's low infection rates as a result of its zero-COVID policy. Despite the normalcy of life, one Chinese company decides to stick with remote work.

Starting March 1, China's largest flight and hotel booking platform Trip.com will let employees work up to two days a week from home upon permission, it announced Tuesday. The company, founded in 1999 and rebranded from Ctrip to Trip.com in 2019, made the move after seeing "improved wellness" in 75% of its 1,600 staff who worked remotely during a six-month trial last year. The experiment included staff with core technical, product, business and marketing roles and about 400 supervisors, a spokesperson for the firm told TechCrunch.

As many as 93% of the participants felt they used their time "more efficiently," and the firm's turnover rate, which tracks voluntary resignations, dropped by roughly one-third in the period. Nearly 60% said they "strongly" supported hybrid work when the trial ended.

Employees can apply to work from home, a cafe, or anywhere else of their choice from March on. Managers in each department will decide who can request to work remotely based on team targets and each person's situation, said the spokesperson. The managers also have the right to make adjustments to the arrangement at their discretion.

The hybrid practice will first roll out at Trip.com's China offices, while its overseas branches will adopt the model "according to local circumstances and COVID-19 protection measures."

Trip.com, which is listed on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has made international expansion by buying up foreign rivals over the years. In a $1.74 billion deal in 2016, it scooped up Scotland-based Skyscanner. In 2019, it increased its shares in India's MakeMyTrip to nearly half. More recently in 2020, it bought Dutch travel group Travix for an undisclosed amount.

As of December 2020, Trip.com, its subsidiaries and affiliates had a combined headcount of around 33,400. Around 30,000 are in China.

James Liang, co-founder and chairman of the board at Trip.com, is a frequent commentator on China's social issues. When conceiving the flexible work schedule, Liang, a computer scientist and economist, apparently had China's demographic challenges in mind as well.

In a statement, Liang said a hybrid workplace is "a multi-win for companies, employees and society. Not only does it improve employee satisfaction without compromising efficiency, it also helps reduce traffic congestion and environmental protection; alleviates high housing prices and regional disparities; and contributes to families, female career development and higher fertility rates."

Trip.com is adopting the hybrid office at a time the overwork culture in China's tech sector increasingly draws concerns and criticism. The firm shows that remote work doesn't compromise productivity; 71.9% of the participants from its 2021 experiment reported hybrid work had no impact on their performance.

"We hope that hybrid work models will be promoted more across mainstream Chinese companies in the future, which will have a positive and far-reaching impact on society and economy," Liang said.

Death of Bilibili content auditor revives debate on China’s overwork culture

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • 3 Disruptor Stocks to Buy in February

    You can invest in a disruptor early or late in its cycle of upending a moribund industry, winning big either way. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are three stocks at different stages of disrupting industries that were ripe for blowing up. Costco has been a retail juggernaut for so long that you might not even view it as a disruptor.

  • Expedia targeting April for return to office

    The online travel company says it will adopt a hybrid work policy starting April 4, with employees expected to spend at least half of their time in the office.

  • Denver luxury-travel company Inspirato goes public

    The company's CEO compared plans for its consumer-facing technology to Netflix and said they also plan to hire.

  • An Open Letter to the Prime Minister of Canada from the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

    In anticipation of the Minister of Health's announcement this week regarding changes to travel restrictions, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following open letter to the Prime Minister, calling on the federal government to lay out a plan for the removal of pre-departure and on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers and other non-science based travel restrictions.

  • Despite ban, U.S. cruise lines hired Cuban agencies to provide ‘tourism services’ to passengers

    At the height of the enthusiasm sparked by President Barack Obama’s historic restoration of relations with Cuba, several cruise lines rushed to secure a piece of the island’s untapped market under newly eased regulations promoting “people-to-people” engagement.

  • How We Pull Off Cheap Travel as a Family of 5

    Flights for the week we're targeting would put us at about $1,900, and that's not including the cost of parking at the airport or checking bags (which we'll have to pay for unless we apply for a new travel rewards credit card that offers free checked luggage). While traveling as a family of five can be expensive, it doesn't have to be.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • Italy's Autogrill sees smaller 2021 loss, sending shares higher

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Autogrill expects to post a smaller loss and higher cash flow than previously forecast for 2021, it said on Tuesday, sending shares up more than 7%. It also said it expected cash flow to come in at above 100 million euros, more than double its previous estimates. At 1308 GMT, shares in Autogrill changed hands at 6.77 euros, up 8% and on track for their best day since October.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • Macro Factors Impacting Crypto Markets

    Bitcoin is trending higher Monday after a dip on Sunday. "The Hash" panel discusses the potential macro factors moving the price and where the crypto markets could be headed.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Texas Instruments’ Spending Plans Trigger a Downgrade for the Chip Maker

    Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso reduces his rating on the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

  • CapStar treasurer Michael Fowler resumes CFO role after stepping down in 2020

    Fowler stepped down to treasurer of the bank in Sept. 2020, less than five months after being named CFO, to care for his wife during an 18-month battle with cancer.

  • Oil Jumps to $95 as Price Volatility Rises on Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the market on edge and volatility high. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsWest Texas Intermediate surged above $95 a

  • Indian Crypto Exchanges Met With Finance Ministry Officials to Seek Tax Reconsideration

    Representatives of India’s crypto industry met with senior policymakers at the Finance Ministry in a bid to make officials reconsider some aspects of the new crypto taxation policy. "The Hash" team discusses the state of crypto regulation in India.

  • Zhenro Under Scrutiny; Developer Stocks Slide: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. dollar bonds and shares extended declines Monday after plunging last week on concerns about the planned redemption of a note.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMoody’s

  • Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday. The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The donation came as the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker in early November.

  • Bond Traders Are Overpricing a Hawkish Fed, JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic say global markets are pricing in an aggressive wave of monetary tightening this year that’s unlikely to materialize in full -- reinforcing the allure of stocks tied to the economic cycle.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging