China's WeRide secures more funding, pushing valuation to $3.3 billion

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Only four months after securing Series B fundraising of $310 million, Chinese autonomous driving company WeRide says it has achieved its Series C funding round that brings its post-money valuation to $3 billion.

This is first time the company has disclosed its value. The company did not share how much it has raised this round, only noting that it's in the "hundreds of millions," according to a statement released by the company. WeRide intends to use this funding round to invest in R&D and commercialization as it works towards the next-generation of Level 4 driving, a term that means a vehicle can drive without human intervention in some environments and conditions. The company is also using the funds to prepare to commercialize its technology.

WeRide has scored a slew of large investments over the past year, including its $200 million strategic round in December from Chinese bus maker Yutong. The speed and scale of these investments signals that the company is burning through money and hungry for more, and that investors are banking on China's tech. Rival Momenta has also received large sums this year, exceeding its $1 billion in valuation with recent investments of $500 million and total funding of more than $700 million.

"WeRide Master Platform (WMP), our core autonomous driving technology solution has helped to accelerate the company’s development," Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide, said in a statement. "This drives the successful operation of our Robotaxi service in Guangzhou since 2019 and the introduction of the WeRide driverless Mini Robobus, a completely new product category to the autonomous industry."

WeRide's robotaxi pilot in Guangzhou began in 2019, but it began conducting test drives in the city's Central Business District in January. Not long after, the company's driverless Mini Robobus began road testing in Guangzhou and Nanjing. WeRide became the first autonomous driving company in China to secure an official license for online car-hailing operations in February, and in April, the California DMV issued WeRide a permit to test its driverless vehicles on public roads in San Jose, California.

Many investors participated in this most recent round, including IDG Capital, Homeric Capital, CoStone Capital, Cypress Star, Sky9 Capital and K3 Ventures, as well as existing investors CMC Capital Partners, Qiming Venture Partners and Alpview Capital.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bessemer's Kent Bennett and Toast's Aman Narang to discuss how to become a unicorn on ECL

    Toast has a reported valuation over $5 billion and has raised more than $900 million since launch. The restaurant POS service has clearly been on a rapid growth trajectory, but how has the company navigated the market during the pandemic, which has pushed and pulled the restaurant industry unlike ever before? Bennett is a partner out of the Cambridge office, focusing on consumer products and services as well as consumer-facing software.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%

    Are we at the start of a boom or a bust? That’s the question on investors’ minds these days, as the world gets back on its feet following the COVID crisis. The recent April jobs report, with its mix of good and bad news, puts the question into sharp relief. First, the good news. April saw 266,000 new jobs created. On the negative side, economists had predicted as many as 1 million. The expectation has been that this economic recovery will be heavily front-loaded regarding job recreation – the theory is, the jobs are there; they are just waiting for workers to go back to them. That’s not quite happening. Looking at the situation for Goldman Sachs, chief economist Jan Hatzius notes of the jobs numbers that “…reopening effects likely overlapped with normal seasonal hiring patterns, resulting in less-impressive job gains on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Second, labor supply appears to be tighter than the unemployment rate suggests, likely reflecting the impact of unusually generous unemployment benefits and lingering virus-related impediments to working. It is hard to know how exactly much of the miss these factors account for…” The generous unemployment benefits that Hatzius points out are contained in President Biden’s recent spending packages, as well as the COVID relief bill passed by Congress earlier this year. They include, among other benefits, an extra $300 weekly, with the added benefit to last until the first week of September. Hatzius believes that expansion of benefits is slowing down people’s return to the workforce – but he also believes that if the jobs are there, they will be filled, and expects the monthly jobs number to reach 800,000 by September. In short, Hatzius sees the labor force returning to work in a smoother, more spread-out fashion, rather than all at once, and placed at least part of the explanation on the extra unemployment benefits. In any case, one thing is clear to Goldman Sachs: we’re in a boom cycle, and that presents opportunities. The stock analysts at Goldman have been quick to locate investment options that will bring returns in the current environment. They tagged three that they see climbing over 70% in the year ahead. Let's take a closer look. Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) We’ll start in the biotech industry, where Dicerna Pharma is developing new medications for a variety of ailments, based on its RNAi (RNA interference) tech platform. The RNAi technology aims to turn off, or at least silence, the disease-causing genes. It is a novel approach, and Dicerna has 10 programs investigating its applications, in house and in combination with larger drug companies. Dicerna’s flagship product, Nedosiran, is a treatment for primary hyperoxaluria, or PH, and is currently in Phase 3 trial. Nedosiran inhibits the enzyme that causes overproduction of oxalate, the key feature of this life-threatening disease. The company expects to release top-line data from the PHYOX2 trial in Q2 of this year, and from the PHYOX4 trial in Q3. The second-farthest along drug candidate in Dicerna’s pipeline is RG6346, a potential treatment for chronic Hep B infection which is being developed in partnership with Roche. Roche has initiated a Phase II trial of the drug, a milestone that included a $25 million payment to Dicerna. That was not the only large financial boon to Dicerna in recent weeks. The company acquired, last year, an interest in royalty rights to Alnylam’s PH drug lumasiran. This past April, Dicerna sold off those royalty rights to Royalty Pharma in a transaction worth up to $240 million. In the first quarter of 2021, Dicerna saw $47.6 million in revenue, up 40% year-over-year. The revenues were primarily attributable to services rendered under collaboration agreements with Alexion, Novo, and Roche. Covering the stock for Goldman Sachs, 5-star analyst Madhu Kumar believes DRNA presents a compelling risk reward. Kumar rates DRNA a Buy along with a $48 price target that implies an 85% one-year upside. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here) “We view DRNA as an undervalued platform story based on RNAi therapeutics technology. When we compare DRNA’s RNAi therapeutics platform to pre-commercial RNAi peers, such as ARWR, we see a considerable valuation disconnect... Taken as a whole, DRNA has built an emerging clinical RNAi franchise which likely warrants re-rating into mid-21 Phase 3 data,” Kumar noted. The analyst added, "We believe the existing data for nedosiran in PH from the Phase 1/2 PHYOX3 open-label extension (OLE) trial are reasonably compelling and give us confidence PHYOX2 will show a significant decrease in UOx vs placebo across PH patients. As such, we do believe DRNA will be able to have a market product in this space, with a specific opportunity to lead the non-PH type 1 (PH1) market of PH types 2 (PH2) and 3 (PH3)." Wall Street clearly agrees with Kumar on DRNA. The Street’s analysts have given the stock 7 recent Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $26.32 and the $40.86 average price target suggests room for 55% growth ahead. (See DRNA stock analysis on TipRanks) View, Inc. (VIEW) Shifting our gears, we’ll take a look at a unique company, one that combines smart tech with green energy. View, Inc. produces smart glass, which uses AI to respond to natural light levels and adjust window opacity accordingly. The technology promises to improve efficiency of building power and HVAC systems, and is applicable across a wide range of construction. In a neat twist, the AI platform that controls the system can be upgraded over-the-air. View’s products include smart glass that can reduce glare or optimize daylight, or provide different tints to various zones within a building. The energy benefits to smart glass windows include an 18% annual energy cost savings, and up to a 23% reduction in the peak cooling load on the AC system. This stock is new to the public markets, having entered the NASDAQ just this past March. View went public through a SPAC (special acquisition company) merger agreement with CF Finance Acquisition Corporation II, or CF II, in a transaction that saw VIEW shares make their NASDAQ debut on March 9. The SPAC merger transaction was worth $1.6 billion, and brought View about $800 million in net proceeds on completion. While smart glass windows may seem like something out of Star Trek, the technology is real, and real companies are moving to install it. This past March, View scored a deal to install its window technology at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Terminal 5 expansion, and more recently, in April, View inked a $26 million deal with Walmart, to install the windows at the retailer’s new home office campus. In his coverage of VIEW for Goldman Sachs, analyst Mark Delaney sees the company with a clear path forward. Delaney rates VIEW a Buy, and his $12 price target suggests it has a 79% upside potential. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here) "We believe View is well positioned as the market leader in smart glass (>80% market share in dynamic glass, per the company), an industry we expect to grow over time. While electrochromic glass is currently only a very small portion of the total exterior building glass market, we believe that smart glass is a promising technology that offers several performance benefits over traditional window glass, namely energy efficiency," Delaney opined. The analyst continued, “View has the opportunity to monetize add-on features to create alternative revenue streams. The company is developing new smart building applications, which we believe could represent a longer-term revenue opportunity for the company..." So far, View has only picked up 2 analyst reviews – but both are to Buy, and together support a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has an average price target of $14, implying ~109% upside from the $6.70 current trading price. (See VIEW stock analysis on TipRanks) GSX Techedu, Inc. (GOTU) The last Goldman pick we’re looking at is GSX Techedu, a Chinese software company, specializing in education packages for after-school tutoring. The company offers distance learning packages for the K-12, large class, and after school markets in China, effectively reaching some of the most sought after for-profit education business niches in this culture that puts a premium on education. The company also offers courses in particular interests, foreign languages, and professional enrichment. GSX saw its business get a boost during the corona crisis, for obvious reasons, even though most Chinese schools did not shut down as fully, or for as long, as Western counterparts. In March, GSX released its 4Q20 results, showing 2.211 billion in Chinese yuan at the top line, for 136.5% year-over-year revenue growth. This comes out to $343 million in US currency. The revenue was driven by a 155% yoy increase in K-12 course sales, to 1.975 billion yuan, or US$308 million. The company has caught the eye of Goldman analyst Christine Cho, who wrote: “While we acknowledge that the ongoing regulatory uncertainties may continue to impact investor sentiment on the sector, we believe the current share price provides compelling risk-reward relative to peers… We continue to project better-than-industry revenue growth at a 41% CAGR in 2020-25E for GSX, and a path to breakeven by 2023E, and non-GAAP OPM reaching 9% by 2025E, with rising online AST penetration, good scalability of the online large-class AST format, and the company’s strong execution on sales and marketing to acquire students.” In line with her bullish comments, Cho rates GOTU a Buy, and her $60 price target implies an upside of 143% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cho’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys, 3 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Hold consensus rating. However, the $57.06 average price target indicates ~131% upside potential from current levels. (See GOTU stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • NASA will help send a private mission to the ISS next year

    For decades now, the International Space Station has been occupied by astronauts from the United States, Russia, and other nations. These scientists are hand-picked and go through rigorous training so they are well-equipped to handle long stays in Earth orbit. In recent years, NASA has shown an interest in opening up the ISS to private visitors, and it's been working with companies like Axiom Space to see how that might be possible. Now, in an official announcement from the space agency and Axiom, the first private astronaut mission to the ISS has been planned. In an announcement from NASA the space agency and Axiom Space reveal that the mission, designated Axiom Mission 1, will launch no earlier than January of 2022. The mission will see a crew of four private astronauts travel to the ISS where NASA will host them. They will spend a total of eight days in space before returning back to Earth. The foursome of private astronauts will need to be confirmed by NASA before they are allowed to fly to the ISS, but once that red tape is out of the way they'll have a lot to look forward to. NASA will provide supplies and resources for them while in space, and the space agency will plan "in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground," NASA says. “We are excited to see more people have access to spaceflight through this first private astronaut mission to the space station,” NASA's Kathy Lueders said in a statement. “One of our original goals with the Commercial Crew Program, and again with our Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development Program, is that our providers have customers other than NASA to grow a commercial economy in low-Earth orbit.” The highlight of the mission is obviously the fact that four private space travelers will get to stay aboard the ISS, but the adventure will also help NASA in a scientific manner. Axiom Space is going to help NASA out by carrying scientific samples back to Earth when the crew departs. These samples, which need to be kept cold during storage and for the trip back to Earth, will help NASA scientists conduct research. The travelers will ride on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Falcon 9 rocket. They'll be trained by NASA and SpaceX, and will be prepared for life aboard the space station. The press release doesn't explain exactly how much the astronauts are paying for their trip, or what the associated costs will be for NASA, SpaceX, and any other partners involved. That said, rockets aren't cheap, and an eight-day "vacation" aboard the International Space Station isn't likely to come with a discount.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders not betting on a quick U.S. market rebound as tech stocks tumble

    Traders have been placing more bearish bets on equity derivatives in recent days, data showed on Wednesday, indicating less confidence in U.S. stocks rebounding from a sharp sell-off which has particularly hit high-flying tech names. Investors' tendency to look past minor wobbles in stocks as the S&P 500 rallied about 90% over the past year or so has been a key feature of the equity market since it rebounded from March 2020 pandemic lows and has helped make market pullbacks shallow and brief. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 2.3% lower.

  • U.S. Inflation Surge, China Consumers, Rate-Hike Hopes: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, intensifying the already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures will last. Rates traders responded by boosting bets that the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates next yearChina’s economic activity rotated to consumption from production over a string of holidays in early May, writes Chang ShuCanadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing market that many say they’d like to see the central bank raise interest ratesTesla CEO Elon Musk said his firm is suspending purchases with Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the value of the digital currencyThe reopening of the U.S. economy is throwing forecasters for a loopThe U.S. budget deficit approached $2 trillion with five months left in the fiscal year, amid another wave of pandemic-relief paymentsThe PBOC has been tapping on the liquidity brakes, with credit data suggesting its tapering is working; however, the latest abrupt pullback leads David Qu to think it will slow withdrawal of liquidityThe EU’s framework for controlling debt must be changed to help overcome Covid’s economic damage, Italy’s Mario Draghi saidGlobal remittances showed surprising strength in 2020 as heavy government stimulus spending put cash in immigrants’ pockets The Bank of England is pushing for a shakeup of the $6.9 trillion money market fund industryIndia’s Covid catastrophe shows the danger of complacencyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Stock Crash Shows World Dangers of Too Much Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Few things evoke fear in equity markets like a margin call. On Wednesday that fear turned into panic in Taiwan, offering another warning for the world on what can happen when leverage unwinds.The trading day started out quiet in Taipei’s $2 trillion stock bourse. But before the morning was over, the local benchmark index had plummeted almost 9% in the worst one-day performance in its 54-year history.There were reasons to sell. New data showed a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in an island where almost no one is vaccinated. A deepening slump in global tech shares also undermined the appeal of a market dominated by the industry. But the swiftness of the plunge that followed suggests bigger forces were at play.For months, bull market skeptics around the world have warned that surging leverage is making equity markets riskier -- and the blowup of Archegos Capital Management in March served as a reminder of that. Yet stocks have continued to rise, with the MSCI All-Country World Index closing at a record as recently as Friday. In the U.S., margin debt topped $822 billion by the end of March -- the latest available data. That’s up 72% year on year.On a smaller scale, the same happened in Taiwan. Armed with conviction, and with history on their side, investors took on increasing amounts of leverage. The result was a 46% expansion in margin debt this year to about NT$274 billion ($9.8 billion) two weeks ago, the highest since 2011. By comparison, the Taiwan benchmark was up just 19% in that period, an indication that people were taking out loans faster than stocks were appreciating.Local investors had little reason to fear losses. Taiwan’s economy became one of the biggest winners from U.S.-China rivalry. Its chipmakers flourished as Washington sought to hobble Beijing’s efforts to build a domestic chip industry. During President Donald Trump’s four-year term, the Taiex benchmark became the world’s best performing stock gauge, gaining more than 90% in U.S. dollar terms.Gains extended this year as the pandemic created a shortage of chips, with the index rising for seven straight months through April.The euphoria began to unravel this week as the threat of inflation sank the Nasdaq, with tech stocks around the world following suit. As the Taiex slid 3.8% on Tuesday in Taiwan, the level of margin debt fell by NT$12.6 billion, the most since October 2018. That suggests traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.Wednesday’s record rout is likely to have spurred a bigger unwinding of leverage. (Comparatives are skewed by the widening of daily price limits for individual stocks in 2015.)“Margin trading boosted the Taiex over the past few months, which may add to declines if they face margin calls,” said MasterLink Securities Investment Advisory President Paul Cheng.The fear of further losses was evident in a stock market where individual investors account for about 60% of transactions. The derivatives market burst with activity: more than 1.75 million options tracking the Taiex changed hands on Wednesday, the third-busiest day since 2016. Traders snapped up bearish contracts even as dozens of short-term options expired, with the price of one put surging as much as 7,757%.KGI Securities’ trader Kevin Lee, who has been a local stocks trader for a decade, said clients started to panic as the morning wore on.“There were non-stop orders coming in,” Lee said. “Investors were crazy as there were lots of news during trading hours and we didn’t know if they were true or not.”By the end of the day, the index had pared its losses to 4.1%. But the damage to investor confidence was already done.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Final leg of Huawei CFO extradition hearings set to resume in August

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her legal team are set to return to court for three more weeks of extradition hearings starting Aug. 3, following a fourth attempt by Meng’s lawyers to introduce new evidence, a Canadian court heard on Wednesday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud in December 2018. Meng maintains she is innocent of the charges and has been fighting her extradition while living under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • Gold Set to Snap Best Rally in Four Months After Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to snap its longest rally since January, hurt by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields after a higher-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies.Markets were already concerned that rising inflation amid surging commodity prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to boost rates earlier than expected. Gold had shrugged off that concern, rising to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.“Gold is approximately 50% correlated with Treasuries, so it gets hit as interest rates rises,” said Jay Hatfield, president of Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, the dollar is rallying. The stock market dipping on the inflation data showed that investors fear that the Fed may need to tighten soon.”Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates.“The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,821.07 at 3:21 p.m. in New York. The metal gained for five straight sessions through Tuesday, the longest rally since Jan. 5.Futures for June delivery on the Comex declined 0.7% to settle at $1,822.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.