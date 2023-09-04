China's Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend Group of 20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed.

Instead, the ministry said Premier Li Qiang will attend the international forum, marking the first time the Chinese leader will miss the landmark meeting amid simmering tensions with the West.

The announcement has dimmed hopes of a possible meeting between Xi and his US counterpart Joe Biden at the Apec meeting in San Francisco in November.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

On Sunday, Biden said "I am disappointed ... but I am going to get to see him," without indicating when such a meeting would take place.

The announcement that Xi will be absent from G20 meeting came just weeks after he skipped a key event at the Brics summit in South Africa, where he was scheduled to make a speech. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered the speech on his behalf instead.

The foreign ministry confirmation came as frosty US-China relations have begun to show signs of thawing with top American officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, climate envoy John Kerry, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, visiting China one after another over the past few months.

Li is expected to head to New Delhi after he wraps up the Asean summit in Indonesia on Thursday.

The foreign ministry said China hoped that the G20 meeting would focus on discussions for the recovery of the world economy.

More to follow ...

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.