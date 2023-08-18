China's yuan firms after PBOC sets higher-than-expected daily fixing

(Updates on yuan levels, analysts' comment) By Georgina Lee HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday, picking up from a more than nine-month low earlier in the week after the central bank set the daily fixing much higher than expected, keeping the currency buoyant. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2006 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 7.2076 and more than 1,000 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate - the largest deviation from market estimates seen this year. The higher-than-expected fixing showed the central bank is focused on ensuring the yuan does not fall too low versus the dollar, analysts said. Market participants widely take it as an official sign of authorities' rising discomfort with the yuan's weakness. "The PBOC sent a very clear message that further yuan depreciation beyond the current level is not favoured and warned China bears not to fight against it," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. The yuan, down 0.6% this week and 5.3% this year, has been under pressure due to concerns about a growing debt crisis in the country's sprawling property sector, which accounts for a quarter of China's economy. Recent missed payments from a leading Beijing-based asset manager which had sizeable exposure to the cash-squeezed real estate sector further stoked contagion fears. Further weighing on the yuan is the country's sputtering economic recovery and China's growing yield spreads with the U.S., which reached the widest in 16 years this week. The spot yuan opened at 7.2721 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2835 by midday, 53 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 1.14% weaker than the midpoint. The offshore yuan was trading 0.3% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.3075 per dollar, easing from the 7.28 level seen in the early trading session. China will also prevent overshooting risks of the yuan exchange rate and fend off systemic financial risks, the central bank said in its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report on Thursday. Policy makers have vowed to ensure a stable yuan exchange rate. The support from the central bank in the daily fixing, through a tweak known as the counter-cyclical factor, also came after Reuters reported on Thursday that China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets. Taken together, Citi expects more tools will be redeployed by the central bank to further rein in the yuan's slide. "This would be a step up from using the counter-cyclical factor in the CNY fix. The foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio was last cut in September 2022," Citi analysts said in a client note on Friday. "We think authorities are concerned about the pace of depreciation rather than the direction itself." Both MUFG and HSBC expect the yuan to reach 7.1 per dollar by end of 2023, while BNP Paribas expects the yuan to still strengthen to 6.95 per dollar. The dollar index fell to 103.31 from the previous close of 103.572. The yuan market at 5:07AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 0.10% 7.2006 7.2076 Spot yuan 7.2 0 7.2888 8 . 35 07 % Divergence from midpoint* 1 . 14 % Spot change YTD -5.14% Spot change since 2005 revaluation 13.78% OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan -0 * 7. . 3 3 % 075 Offshore non-deliverable 1.85% forwards 7.0698 ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)