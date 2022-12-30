U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.50
    -16.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,254.00
    -121.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.00
    -45.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    -11.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    -0.53 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.27 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9040
    -1.1260 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,528.81
    -67.41 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.56
    -1.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.79
    -20.93 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

China's yuan looks set for biggest annual loss since 1994, down 8.6%

·1 min read
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan finished the domestic session at a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, but still looked set for the worst annual performance in 28 years.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session at 6.9514 per dollar, the strongest such close since Dec. 14.

If it finishes the late night session at the domestic closing level, it would have lose 8.6% against the dollar for the year, recording the biggest annual drop since 1994 when China unified market and official rates.

A buoyant dollar in light of Federal Reserve tightening and a COVID-induced domestic economic slowdown were among the major factors pressuring the Chinese currency this year.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

