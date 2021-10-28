U.S. markets closed

Chindata Group is first company in Asia Pacific to win GCA's Best ESG Initiative award

Chindata Group Holdings Limited
Global recognition underlines outstanding performance in achieving carbon neutrality targets

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group announces that it has won Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative in the prestigious 17th Global Carrier Awards (GCA) that took place on 21 October, an event dubbed the “Oscars of the global computing infrastructure industry”, becoming the first computing infrastructure company in Asia Pacific to receive the honor.

Carl Roberts, Judge Chairman of the GCA and winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledged Chindata Group as a top hyperscale computing infrastructure enterprise that has demonstrated leadership in exploring, participating in, and scaling up initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality, as well as its ESG management in Asia Pacific, especially emerging markets.

Chindata Group has been adhering to a net zero-carbon philosophy. It took the lead in committing to achieve its carbon neutral goals, wherein all of its next-generation hyperscale data centers around the globe will be powered by 100% renewable energy solutions by 2040. To this end, Chindata Group has proactively implemented net zero carbon emissions solutions for computing infrastructure, including direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations, and development of integrated power generation-grid-load-storage projects.

As the first company in China's internet technology industry to launch a 2030 Carbon Neutral Roadmap, Chindata Group has been one of the frontrunners in terms of green power transaction volume for three consecutive years. In China’s first nationwide green power transaction, which concluded in September, Chindata completed a procurement of 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) and became the largest green power buyer in the computing infrastructure industry. In addition, according to the recent China's Top Clean Energy Buyers and Sellers, 2021 report published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, Chindata Group led the list of China's Top Clean Energy Buyers.

With its goal being to help China achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Chindata Group became the first company in China's internet technology industry to directly invest in and operate renewable energy power plants. It is also China’s first internet technology company where the annual renewable energy use in its owned data centers accounted for more than 50% of its total power consumption, scoring the highest in Greenpeace’s renewable energy rankings for two years in a row. In 2020, by using renewable energy and improving its efficiency, Chindata Group reduced its carbon emissions by a total of approximately 845,000 tons, equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide offset by planting about 450,000 trees every day.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets. Visit official website for more information: https://www.chindatagroup.com

CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact: Ms. Xiaolin Zhao xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com


