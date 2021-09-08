Chindata Group Joins United Nations Global Compact, Becoming Its First Digital Infrastructure Corporate Participant in Asia Pacific

BEIJING, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group announces that it has become the first digital infrastructure corporate participant of the United Nations Global Compact in Asia Pacific on the sixth year of the establishment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through its involvement, Chindata Group will work with other members to promote a shared global vision, including delivering on the United Nations’ SDGs.



This move extends Chindata Group’s commitment to achieve the inclusive and sustainable development of digital infrastructure. Driven by its 2030 Carbon Neutral Roadmap and technological innovation, Chindata Group will proactively explore opportunities for the development of zero-carbon data centers, the adoption of white-box model equipment manufacturing and the transformation of data centers as the foundation of the digital economy. Together, these will provide next-generation digital public solutions to achieve the balanced development of global digital economy and narrow the digital gap. In December 2020, Chindata Group became the first company in China’s internet industry to launch a 2030 Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which mandated that all of its next-generation hyperscale data centers in China will use a 100% renewable energy solution by 2030. In the meantime, the company is committed to investing in clean energy generation with an installed capacity of no less than 2GW by 2030, in a bid to help China meet the 2060 carbon neutral pledge.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, under which 13,000 organizations and corporate participants from over 170 countries are brought together to help realize the United Nations’ SDGs.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

