Chinese automaker Geely raises sales target for 2024 to 1.9 million units

Summer Zhen
·1 min read
A view shows the logo of Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely at a dealership in Moscow

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd set its sales volume target at 1.9 million units for 2024, up 13% from its total sales last year, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.

The company also said it increased its sales volume target for new energy vehicles by more than 66% compared with the total sales volume achieved in 2023, without giving a figure.

Geely, China's second largest automaker by sales, said it sold 1,686,516 vehicles in 2023, up 18% from 2022.

In December, sales volumes rose 3% from the same period in 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

